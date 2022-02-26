Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose State at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego State hosts conference rival San Jose State on Friday night looking to bounce back from a loss to Boise State

San Diego State returns home Friday night after coming up just short against Mountain West leader Boise State on Tuesday. The Aztecs were up one late when they missed two free throws and then saw the Broncos hit two free throws with one second left to give them the 58-57 win.

How to Watch San Jose State at San Diego State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the San Jose State at San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a heartbreaking loss for them as they were trying to pull even with Boise State in the Mountain West standings.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Aztecs and now has them trying to regroup when they take on a San Jose State team that is coming off a big win against New Mexico

The Spartans beat the Lobos on Sunday to snap a 14 game losing streak. It was their first Mountain West win of the year. It was also their first win against a Division I program since December 17th.

It has been a tough year for San Jose State, but it hopes getting that elusive win can propel them to get a couple more as the regular season comes to an end.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

San Jose State at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

san jose state
College Basketball

How to Watch San Jose State at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
42 seconds ago
Feb 22, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) reacts to a foul call with 1.7 second remaining in the second half of play versus Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State beats San Diego State 58-57. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
42 seconds ago
Feb 22, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) reacts to a foul call with 1.7 second remaining in the second half of play versus Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State beats San Diego State 58-57. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
42 seconds ago
OREGON STATE GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Stanford vs Oregon State Women's Gymnastics

By Steve Benko
30 minutes ago
USATSI_17756657
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Ducks

By Evan Massey
1 hour ago
Feb 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) skates with the puck against the San Jose Sharks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
USATSI_17285565
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs. Lakers

By Ben Macaluso
1 hour ago
imago0042012109h
Liga MX

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Atlas

By Christine Brown
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy