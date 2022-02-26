How to Watch San Jose State at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

San Diego State hosts conference rival San Jose State on Friday night looking to bounce back from a loss to Boise State

San Diego State returns home Friday night after coming up just short against Mountain West leader Boise State on Tuesday. The Aztecs were up one late when they missed two free throws and then saw the Broncos hit two free throws with one second left to give them the 58-57 win.

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

It was a heartbreaking loss for them as they were trying to pull even with Boise State in the Mountain West standings.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Aztecs and now has them trying to regroup when they take on a San Jose State team that is coming off a big win against New Mexico

The Spartans beat the Lobos on Sunday to snap a 14 game losing streak. It was their first Mountain West win of the year. It was also their first win against a Division I program since December 17th.

It has been a tough year for San Jose State, but it hopes getting that elusive win can propel them to get a couple more as the regular season comes to an end.

