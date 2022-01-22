Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose State at UNLV in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Jose State Spartans and UNLV Rebels are a combined 2-7 in conference play and looking to right the ship.

This season, San Jose State (7-9) is off to a slow start, especially in conference play (0-4) and looks to get back on track and even with UNLV (10-8,) which is also off to a shaky start in conference (2-3) and beat the Spartans earlier this month. UNLV still has a shot in conference, but needs to win these types of games to keep pace with the conference leaders.

How to Watch San Jose State at UNLV today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

UNLV ran San Jose State out of the building in their first game this season (81-56) behind 20 points from Donovan Williams:

In their first game, San Jose State chose to live and die by the three, which ended up killing them in the end. They hit 12 deep balls for the game which is great, but only made six shots inside the arc for the game.

That is not a balance that is going to win many games. San Jose State went 12-32 from three and 6-17 from two for the game overall.

Only Myron Amey Jr. had an effective night with 23 points off the bench on 8-11 shooting (5-8 from three) and 2-4 from the free-throw line. If you take Amey Jr. off the stat sheet, San Jose State as a team shot 10-38 from the field (26.3%), 7-24 from three (29.1%) and 6-9 from the free-throw line (66.7%), scoring 33 points as a team.

UNLV was able to win with balance, four players in double figures led by Williams with 20 points, 3 assists and 2 steals.

As a team they shot 50% from the field, 50% from three and dominated the rebounding battle (+13). That is always a recipe for a win.

