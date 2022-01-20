How to Watch San Jose State at Wyoming

Wyoming hosts San Jose State on Wednesday night looking to win its fifth straight game in college basketball.

Wyoming picked up its fourth win in a row on Monday when it beat Nevada 87-77. The win was its second straight since coming off a break where it had four games postponed.

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

The unexpected break didn't slow down the Cowboys as they were able to start Mountain West play with those two wins. They are now a somewhat surprising 13-2 overall with their only losses coming to No. 3 Arizona and Stanford.

The Cowboys have played well and Wednesday night, they will look to avoid an upset against a San Jose State team that has lost three straight.

It has been a tough start to Mountain West play for the Spartans as they have been blown out by Fresno State, Colorado State and UNLV.

The three straight losses have kept them winless in the conference and dropped them under .500 at 7-8 overall.

The Spartans played much better during their non-conference part of their schedule but have really struggled since Mountain West play started.

Wednesday could be their toughest conference game yet as they run into a Wyoming team who is playing as well as anyone in the Mountain West right now.

