San Jose State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (12-1, 2-1 MWC) visit the San Jose State Spartans (7-6, 0-1 MWC) in a matchup of MWC rivals at Event Center Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
How to Watch San Jose State vs. Colorado State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: Event Center Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for San Jose State vs. Colorado State
- The 79 points per game the Rams score are 9.6 more points than the Spartans give up (69.4).
- The Spartans' 71.8 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 67.7 the Rams give up.
- The Rams make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- The Spartans' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (42.9%).
Colorado State Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rams is David Roddy, who accumulates 20.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
- Isaiah Stevens leads Colorado State in assists, averaging 6.1 per game while also scoring 15.2 points per contest.
- John Tonje makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rams, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
- Stevens is Colorado State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Roddy leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- The Spartans' Omari Moore racks up enough points (13.8 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Ibrahima Diallo is at the top of the San Jose State rebounding leaderboard with six rebounds per game. He also scores 5.6 points and adds 0.1 assists per game.
- Trey Smith hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.
- San Jose State's leader in steals is Moore with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Diallo with 1.3 per game.
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 74-58
Home
12/11/2021
Mississippi State
W 66-63
Home
1/4/2022
Air Force
W 67-59
Home
1/8/2022
San Diego State
L 79-49
Away
1/12/2022
Utah State
W 77-72
Home
1/15/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
1/19/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
1/22/2022
Air Force
-
Away
1/25/2022
Nevada
-
Home
1/28/2022
UNLV
-
Home
1/31/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Pacific (CA)
W 78-66
Home
12/17/2021
Portland
W 90-78
Away
12/21/2021
Santa Clara
L 79-57
Home
1/8/2022
Bethesda (CA)
W 118-43
Home
1/11/2022
Fresno State
L 79-59
Away
1/15/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
1/17/2022
UNLV
-
Home
1/19/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
1/22/2022
UNLV
-
Away
1/25/2022
Air Force
-
Home
1/28/2022
New Mexico
-
Away