San Jose State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (12-1, 2-1 MWC) visit the San Jose State Spartans (7-6, 0-1 MWC) in a matchup of MWC rivals at Event Center Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Colorado State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Arena: Event Center Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for San Jose State vs. Colorado State

  • The 79 points per game the Rams score are 9.6 more points than the Spartans give up (69.4).
  • The Spartans' 71.8 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 67.7 the Rams give up.
  • The Rams make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • The Spartans' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (42.9%).

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rams is David Roddy, who accumulates 20.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • Isaiah Stevens leads Colorado State in assists, averaging 6.1 per game while also scoring 15.2 points per contest.
  • John Tonje makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rams, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
  • Stevens is Colorado State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Roddy leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

San Jose State Players to Watch

  • The Spartans' Omari Moore racks up enough points (13.8 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Ibrahima Diallo is at the top of the San Jose State rebounding leaderboard with six rebounds per game. He also scores 5.6 points and adds 0.1 assists per game.
  • Trey Smith hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.
  • San Jose State's leader in steals is Moore with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Diallo with 1.3 per game.

Colorado State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

Saint Mary's (CA)

W 74-58

Home

12/11/2021

Mississippi State

W 66-63

Home

1/4/2022

Air Force

W 67-59

Home

1/8/2022

San Diego State

L 79-49

Away

1/12/2022

Utah State

W 77-72

Home

1/15/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

1/19/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

1/22/2022

Air Force

-

Away

1/25/2022

Nevada

-

Home

1/28/2022

UNLV

-

Home

1/31/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

San Jose State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Pacific (CA)

W 78-66

Home

12/17/2021

Portland

W 90-78

Away

12/21/2021

Santa Clara

L 79-57

Home

1/8/2022

Bethesda (CA)

W 118-43

Home

1/11/2022

Fresno State

L 79-59

Away

1/15/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

1/17/2022

UNLV

-

Home

1/19/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

1/22/2022

UNLV

-

Away

1/25/2022

Air Force

-

Home

1/28/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Colorado State at San Jose State

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
