How to Watch San Jose State vs. Fresno State: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 seed Fresno State Bulldogs (18-12, 8-9 MWC) are taking on the No. 11 seed San Jose State Spartans (8-22, 1-17 MWC) in the MWC Tournament on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center. Watch the matchup at 7:00 PM.
How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Jose State
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fresno State
-13.5
121.5 points
Key Stats for Fresno State vs. San Jose State
- The 65.1 points per game the Bulldogs record are 7.3 fewer points than the Spartans give up (72.4).
- The Spartans' 64.2 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- The Spartans have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson paces the Bulldogs with 19.2 points per contest and 8.2 rebounds, while also averaging 2.8 assists.
- Anthony Holland averages 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 47.1% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Isaiah Hill posts a team-leading 3.1 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 38.9% from the field and 36.2% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jordan Campbell averages 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor.
- Leo Colimerio is posting 4.9 points, 1.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore paces the Spartans in scoring (13.0 points per game), rebounding (5.2) and assists (4.5), shooting 47.7% from the floor and 42.5% from 3-point range with 1.1 triples per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Shon Robinson gets the Spartans 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Spartans get 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Trey Anderson.
- The Spartans receive 6.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Alvaro Cardenas Torre.
- Tibet Gorener gives the Spartans 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
