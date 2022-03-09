How to Watch San Jose State vs. Fresno State: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 seed Fresno State Bulldogs (18-12, 8-9 MWC) are taking on the No. 11 seed San Jose State Spartans (8-22, 1-17 MWC) in the MWC Tournament on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center. Watch the matchup at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Thomas & Mack Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -13.5 121.5 points

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. San Jose State

The 65.1 points per game the Bulldogs record are 7.3 fewer points than the Spartans give up (72.4).

The Spartans' 64.2 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

The Spartans have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Orlando Robinson paces the Bulldogs with 19.2 points per contest and 8.2 rebounds, while also averaging 2.8 assists.

Anthony Holland averages 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 47.1% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Hill posts a team-leading 3.1 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 38.9% from the field and 36.2% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Campbell averages 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor.

Leo Colimerio is posting 4.9 points, 1.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

San Jose State Players to Watch