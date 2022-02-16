How to Watch San Jose State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (7-17, 0-12 MWC) will visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (10-13, 4-8 MWC) after losing six road games in a row. The contest begins at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Lawlor Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -14.5 143.5 points

Key Stats for Nevada vs. San Jose State

The Wolf Pack record just 0.2 more points per game (72.6) than the Spartans give up (72.4).

The Spartans score 9.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Wolf Pack allow their opponents to score (74.8).

This season, the Wolf Pack have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.

The Spartans' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents.

Nevada Players to Watch

Desmond Cambridge is averaging 17.0 points, 1.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Kenan Blackshear is averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Will Baker paces his team in rebounds per game (5.4), and also puts up 11.4 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Warren Washington posts 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 60.4% from the floor.

San Jose State Players to Watch