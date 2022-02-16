How to Watch San Jose State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (7-17, 0-12 MWC) will visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (10-13, 4-8 MWC) after losing six road games in a row. The contest begins at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nevada
-14.5
143.5 points
Key Stats for Nevada vs. San Jose State
- The Wolf Pack record just 0.2 more points per game (72.6) than the Spartans give up (72.4).
- The Spartans score 9.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Wolf Pack allow their opponents to score (74.8).
- This season, the Wolf Pack have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
- The Spartans' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Desmond Cambridge is averaging 17.0 points, 1.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
- Kenan Blackshear is averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Will Baker paces his team in rebounds per game (5.4), and also puts up 11.4 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Warren Washington posts 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 60.4% from the floor.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore leads the Spartans in scoring (12.9 points per game), rebounding (5.3) and assists (4.7), shooting 47.3% from the field and 45.1% from 3-point range with 1.0 trey per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 1.0 block.
- Shon Robinson is posting 7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Trey Anderson gives the Spartans 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Tibet Gorener gets the Spartans 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Spartans get 8.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Trey Smith.
How To Watch
February
15
2022
San Jose State at Nevada
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)