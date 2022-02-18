San Jose State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (left) shoots the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (middle) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (7-18, 0-13 MWC) will attempt to end a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-13, 5-8 MWC) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Event Center Arena. The game airs at 12:00 AM ET.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Nevada

Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Event Center Arena

Key Stats for San Jose State vs. Nevada

The Wolf Pack put up just 0.3 more points per game (73.0) than the Spartans give up (72.7).

The Spartans' 65.5 points per game are 9.2 fewer points than the 74.7 the Wolf Pack allow.

The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.

Nevada Players to Watch

The Wolf Pack leader in points and assists is Grant Sherfield, who scores 18.4 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.

Nevada's best rebounder is Desmond Cambridge, who averages 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 16.9 PPG average.

The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Cambridge, who makes three threes per game.

The Nevada leader in both steals and blocks is Cambridge, who averages 1.7 takeaways and 1.3 rejections per game.

San Jose State Players to Watch

Omari Moore leads the Spartans scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Trey Smith is consistent from distance and leads the Spartans with 2.1 made threes per game.

San Jose State's leader in steals and blocks is Moore with one steal and one block per game.

Nevada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/4/2022 Fresno State L 73-56 Away 2/6/2022 San Diego State L 65-63 Away 2/8/2022 Colorado State L 82-72 Home 2/11/2022 Utah State W 85-72 Away 2/15/2022 San Jose State W 81-72 Home 2/18/2022 San Jose State - Away 2/22/2022 UNLV - Home 2/26/2022 Wyoming - Away 3/1/2022 Boise State - Away 3/5/2022 San Diego State - Home

San Jose State Schedule