San Jose State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (7-18, 0-13 MWC) will attempt to end a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-13, 5-8 MWC) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Event Center Arena. The game airs at 12:00 AM ET.
How to Watch San Jose State vs. Nevada
- Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Event Center Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for San Jose State vs. Nevada
- The Wolf Pack put up just 0.3 more points per game (73.0) than the Spartans give up (72.7).
- The Spartans' 65.5 points per game are 9.2 fewer points than the 74.7 the Wolf Pack allow.
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.
Nevada Players to Watch
- The Wolf Pack leader in points and assists is Grant Sherfield, who scores 18.4 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.
- Nevada's best rebounder is Desmond Cambridge, who averages 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 16.9 PPG average.
- The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Cambridge, who makes three threes per game.
- The Nevada leader in both steals and blocks is Cambridge, who averages 1.7 takeaways and 1.3 rejections per game.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore leads the Spartans scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
- Trey Smith is consistent from distance and leads the Spartans with 2.1 made threes per game.
- San Jose State's leader in steals and blocks is Moore with one steal and one block per game.
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/4/2022
Fresno State
L 73-56
Away
2/6/2022
San Diego State
L 65-63
Away
2/8/2022
Colorado State
L 82-72
Home
2/11/2022
Utah State
W 85-72
Away
2/15/2022
San Jose State
W 81-72
Home
2/18/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
2/22/2022
UNLV
-
Home
2/26/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
3/1/2022
Boise State
-
Away
3/5/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Utah State
L 78-62
Away
2/5/2022
Boise State
L 76-60
Away
2/9/2022
San Diego State
L 72-62
Home
2/12/2022
Wyoming
L 74-52
Home
2/15/2022
Nevada
L 81-72
Away
2/18/2022
Nevada
-
Home
2/20/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
2/25/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
3/1/2022
Air Force
-
Away
3/4/2022
Utah State
-
Home