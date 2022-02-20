San Jose State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (7-19, 0-14 MWC) will attempt to stop a 14-game losing streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (11-15, 3-9 MWC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Event Center Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Event Center Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for San Jose State vs. New Mexico

  • The Lobos record just 2.8 more points per game (76.2) than the Spartans allow (73.4).
  • The Spartans average 10.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Lobos allow their opponents to score (76.0).
  • This season, the Lobos have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Spartans are shooting 42.6% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 45.1% the Lobos' opponents have shot this season.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Lobos this season is Jamal Mashburn, Jr., who averages 17.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
  • Jay Allen-Tovar is New Mexico's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.0 per game, while Jaelen House is its best passer, distributing 4.8 assists in each contest.
  • The Lobos get the most three-point shooting production out of KJ Jenkins, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
  • House and Allen-Tovar lead New Mexico on the defensive end, with House leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Allen-Tovar in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

San Jose State Players to Watch

  • Omari Moore holds the top spot on the Spartans leaderboards for scoring (12.8 per game), rebounds (5.1 per game), and assists (4.6 per game).
  • Trey Smith is the top scorer from deep for the Spartans, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Moore is at the top of the San Jose State steals and blocks leaderboards with 0.9 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.

New Mexico Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/31/2022

San Diego State

L 72-47

Away

2/5/2022

Air Force

W 91-77

Away

2/11/2022

Northern New Mexico

W 78-46

Home

2/15/2022

Wyoming

W 75-66

Home

2/17/2022

Colorado State

L 83-68

Home

2/20/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

2/22/2022

Utah State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Air Force

-

Home

2/28/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

3/5/2022

UNLV

-

Home

San Jose State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Boise State

L 76-60

Away

2/9/2022

San Diego State

L 72-62

Home

2/12/2022

Wyoming

L 74-52

Home

2/15/2022

Nevada

L 81-72

Away

2/18/2022

Nevada

L 90-60

Home

2/20/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

2/25/2022

San Diego State

-

Away

3/1/2022

Air Force

-

Away

3/4/2022

Utah State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
20
2022

New Mexico at San Jose State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17463694
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at LSU

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17679695
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
san jose state
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at San Jose State in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
1 minute ago
Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_12681664
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves

By Christine Brown
1 minute ago
USATSI_12276864
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia

By Christine Brown
1 minute ago
USATSI_17569644
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Kansas State

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17686932
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa at Indiana in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy