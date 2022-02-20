San Jose State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (7-19, 0-14 MWC) will attempt to stop a 14-game losing streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (11-15, 3-9 MWC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Event Center Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Key Stats for San Jose State vs. New Mexico

The Lobos record just 2.8 more points per game (76.2) than the Spartans allow (73.4).

The Spartans average 10.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Lobos allow their opponents to score (76.0).

This season, the Lobos have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.

The Spartans are shooting 42.6% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 45.1% the Lobos' opponents have shot this season.

New Mexico Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Lobos this season is Jamal Mashburn, Jr., who averages 17.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Jay Allen-Tovar is New Mexico's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.0 per game, while Jaelen House is its best passer, distributing 4.8 assists in each contest.

The Lobos get the most three-point shooting production out of KJ Jenkins, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

House and Allen-Tovar lead New Mexico on the defensive end, with House leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Allen-Tovar in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

San Jose State Players to Watch

Omari Moore holds the top spot on the Spartans leaderboards for scoring (12.8 per game), rebounds (5.1 per game), and assists (4.6 per game).

Trey Smith is the top scorer from deep for the Spartans, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Moore is at the top of the San Jose State steals and blocks leaderboards with 0.9 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.

New Mexico Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/31/2022 San Diego State L 72-47 Away 2/5/2022 Air Force W 91-77 Away 2/11/2022 Northern New Mexico W 78-46 Home 2/15/2022 Wyoming W 75-66 Home 2/17/2022 Colorado State L 83-68 Home 2/20/2022 San Jose State - Away 2/22/2022 Utah State - Away 2/26/2022 Air Force - Home 2/28/2022 Fresno State - Away 3/5/2022 UNLV - Home

San Jose State Schedule