San Jose State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (7-19, 0-14 MWC) will attempt to stop a 14-game losing streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (11-15, 3-9 MWC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Event Center Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Event Center Arena
- Arena: Event Center Arena
Key Stats for San Jose State vs. New Mexico
- The Lobos record just 2.8 more points per game (76.2) than the Spartans allow (73.4).
- The Spartans average 10.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Lobos allow their opponents to score (76.0).
- This season, the Lobos have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.
- The Spartans are shooting 42.6% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 45.1% the Lobos' opponents have shot this season.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Lobos this season is Jamal Mashburn, Jr., who averages 17.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
- Jay Allen-Tovar is New Mexico's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.0 per game, while Jaelen House is its best passer, distributing 4.8 assists in each contest.
- The Lobos get the most three-point shooting production out of KJ Jenkins, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- House and Allen-Tovar lead New Mexico on the defensive end, with House leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Allen-Tovar in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore holds the top spot on the Spartans leaderboards for scoring (12.8 per game), rebounds (5.1 per game), and assists (4.6 per game).
- Trey Smith is the top scorer from deep for the Spartans, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Moore is at the top of the San Jose State steals and blocks leaderboards with 0.9 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.
New Mexico Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/31/2022
San Diego State
L 72-47
Away
2/5/2022
Air Force
W 91-77
Away
2/11/2022
Northern New Mexico
W 78-46
Home
2/15/2022
Wyoming
W 75-66
Home
2/17/2022
Colorado State
L 83-68
Home
2/20/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
2/22/2022
Utah State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Air Force
-
Home
2/28/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
3/5/2022
UNLV
-
Home
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Boise State
L 76-60
Away
2/9/2022
San Diego State
L 72-62
Home
2/12/2022
Wyoming
L 74-52
Home
2/15/2022
Nevada
L 81-72
Away
2/18/2022
Nevada
L 90-60
Home
2/20/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
2/25/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
3/1/2022
Air Force
-
Away
3/4/2022
Utah State
-
Home
