San Jose State goes for its fourth straight win Monday night when it travels to Pepperdine.

The San Jose State men's basketball team has reeled off three straight wins after starting the year just 1–3.

How to Watch San Jose State at Pepperdine in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Spartans had lost three straight before their winning streak, but two of those came against Stanford and No. 7 Texas. They struggled against the Longhorns but have since beat Northern Colorado, North Dakota and South Dakota.

On Monday night, they will look to continue their hot play and beat a Pepperdine team that has lost six straight games.

The Waves split their first four games of the year but have had trouble getting over the hump. During their six-game losing streak, four of the losses have come by nine or fewer points. They have been competitive but just haven't been able to get wins.

On Monday, they will look to reverse that trend and slow down San Jose State to get a much-needed win.

