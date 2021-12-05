San Jose State vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Jose State vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (4-3) will visit the Pepperdine Waves (2-8) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021.
How to Watch Pepperdine vs. San Jose State
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. San Jose State
- The 64.5 points per game the Waves put up are the same as the Spartans give up.
- The Spartans' 66.1 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 74.4 the Waves give up to opponents.
- The Waves are shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Waves have averaged.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Houston Mallette averages 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Mike Mitchell Jr. paces his team in assists per game (4.5), and also posts 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jade' Smith puts up 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jan Zidek puts up 12.0 points and 0.4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.5 rebounds, shooting 39.0% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Keith Fisher III posts 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Ibrahima Diallo is No. 1 on the Spartans in rebounding (8.0 per game), and produces 7.7 points and 0.1 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
- Trey Smith gets the Spartans 9.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Shon Robinson is putting up 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor.
- The Spartans receive 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Trey Anderson.
