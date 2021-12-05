San Jose State vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch San Jose State vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) drives to the basket while defended by San Jose State Spartans center Ibrahima Diallo (5) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Jose State Spartans (4-3) will visit the Pepperdine Waves (2-8) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021.

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. San Jose State

    Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. San Jose State

    • The 64.5 points per game the Waves put up are the same as the Spartans give up.
    • The Spartans' 66.1 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 74.4 the Waves give up to opponents.
    • The Waves are shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Spartans allow to opponents.
    • The Spartans have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Waves have averaged.

    Pepperdine Players to Watch

    • Houston Mallette averages 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Mike Mitchell Jr. paces his team in assists per game (4.5), and also posts 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Jade' Smith puts up 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Jan Zidek puts up 12.0 points and 0.4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.5 rebounds, shooting 39.0% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Keith Fisher III posts 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor.

    San Jose State Players to Watch

    • Ibrahima Diallo is No. 1 on the Spartans in rebounding (8.0 per game), and produces 7.7 points and 0.1 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
    • Trey Smith gets the Spartans 9.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Shon Robinson is putting up 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Spartans receive 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Trey Anderson.

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    San Jose State at Pepperdine

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
