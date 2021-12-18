Skip to main content
    How to Watch San Jose State at Portland in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    San Jose State goes for its second win in a row when it travels to Portland on Friday night in this college basketball matchup.
    San Jose State heads north to Portland looking to stay hot. The Spartans have won four of their last five games and have climbed out of a 1-3 hole they dug themselves to start the year.

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live stream the San Jose State at Portland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Spartans avoided losing two in a row when they beat Pacific in their last game 78-66. The win got them back over .500 at 5-4.

    Friday night, they will look to stay hot when they go on the road to take on a Portland team that has lost two of its last three.

    The Pilots, unlike the Spartans, got off to a great start to the season as they won five of their first six. Since then, though, they are just 3-3 with losses to Montana State and VMI.

    Last time out, they couldn't hang with Oregon in a 25-point loss. The Ducks have been struggling this year but they were just too much for the Pilots.

    Friday, Portland hopes a return to its home court will get them back in the win column when they take on a Spartans team who is coming in with a lot of confidence.

