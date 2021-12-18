Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (5-4) will try to end a four-game road slide when they visit the Portland Pilots (8-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Chiles Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Portland vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Chiles Center

Favorite Spread Total Portland -1.5 144.5 points

Key Stats for Portland vs. San Jose State

The Pilots record 7.6 more points per game (76.8) than the Spartans give up (69.2).

The Spartans' 67.8 points per game are only 4.8 fewer points than the 72.6 the Pilots give up.

The Pilots make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

The Spartans are shooting 43.7% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 42.4% the Pilots' opponents have shot this season.

Portland Players to Watch

Tyler Robertson paces his team in points (16.0), rebounds (6.4) and assists (4.2) per contest, shooting 39.5% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Moses Wood is averaging 14.3 points, 1.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Michael Meadows is averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Chris Austin averages 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chika Nduka posts 5.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

San Jose State Players to Watch