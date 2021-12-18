Publish date:
How to Watch San Jose State vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (5-4) will try to end a four-game road slide when they visit the Portland Pilots (8-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Chiles Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Portland
-1.5
144.5 points
Key Stats for Portland vs. San Jose State
- The Pilots record 7.6 more points per game (76.8) than the Spartans give up (69.2).
- The Spartans' 67.8 points per game are only 4.8 fewer points than the 72.6 the Pilots give up.
- The Pilots make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- The Spartans are shooting 43.7% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 42.4% the Pilots' opponents have shot this season.
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Robertson paces his team in points (16.0), rebounds (6.4) and assists (4.2) per contest, shooting 39.5% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Moses Wood is averaging 14.3 points, 1.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Michael Meadows is averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Chris Austin averages 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Chika Nduka posts 5.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Ibrahima Diallo leads the Spartans in rebounding (7.3 per game), and puts up 6.9 points and 0.1 assists. He also posts 1.0 steal and 1.6 blocked shots.
- The Spartans get 10.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Trey Smith.
- Trey Anderson is putting up 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 46.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Shon Robinson is posting 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor.
