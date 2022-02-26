San Jose State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) reacts to a foul call with 1.7 second remaining in the second half of play versus Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State beats San Diego State 58-57. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 22, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) reacts to a foul call with 1.7 second remaining in the second half of play versus Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State beats San Diego State 58-57. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (8-19, 1-14 MWC) will try to break a seven-game road slide when they square off against the San Diego State Aztecs (17-7, 9-4 MWC) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. San Jose State

  • Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Diego State vs San Jose State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

San Diego State

-21

126.5 points

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. San Jose State

  • The 65.1 points per game the Aztecs record are 7.6 fewer points than the Spartans give up (72.7).
  • The Spartans put up an average of 65.5 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 57.1 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
  • The Aztecs are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • The Spartans have shot at a 43% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Matt Bradley leads his team in points per game (16.8), and also posts 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Nathan Mensah paces the Aztecs at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 7.6 points.
  • Keshad Johnson posts 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 55.1% from the field.
  • Trey Pulliam posts a team-leading 3.5 assists per contest. He is also averaging 7.8 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 36.9% from the field.
  • Lamont Butler puts up 7.6 points, 2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 38.2% from the floor.

San Jose State Players to Watch

  • Omari Moore paces the Spartans in scoring (13 points per game), rebounding (5.3) and assists (4.8), shooting 47.6% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 triples per game. He also puts up 1 steal and 1 block.
  • Shon Robinson gives the Spartans 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • The Spartans receive 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Trey Anderson.
  • Tibet Gorener gets the Spartans 8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Alvaro Cardenas Torre is posting 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

San Jose State at San Diego State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

san jose state
College Basketball

How to Watch San Jose State at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 22, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) reacts to a foul call with 1.7 second remaining in the second half of play versus Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State beats San Diego State 58-57. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 22, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) reacts to a foul call with 1.7 second remaining in the second half of play versus Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State beats San Diego State 58-57. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
OREGON STATE GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Stanford vs Oregon State Women's Gymnastics

By Steve Benko
1 hour ago
USATSI_17756657
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Ducks

By Evan Massey
2 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 hours ago
Feb 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) skates with the puck against the San Jose Sharks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 hours ago
USATSI_17285565
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs. Lakers

By Ben Macaluso
2 hours ago
imago0042012109h
Liga MX

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Atlas

By Christine Brown
2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy