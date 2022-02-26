San Jose State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

How to Watch San Jose State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (8-19, 1-14 MWC) will try to break a seven-game road slide when they square off against the San Diego State Aztecs (17-7, 9-4 MWC) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.
San Diego State
-21
126.5 points
Key Stats for San Diego State vs. San Jose State
- The 65.1 points per game the Aztecs record are 7.6 fewer points than the Spartans give up (72.7).
- The Spartans put up an average of 65.5 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 57.1 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
- The Aztecs are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans have shot at a 43% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley leads his team in points per game (16.8), and also posts 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Nathan Mensah paces the Aztecs at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 7.6 points.
- Keshad Johnson posts 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 55.1% from the field.
- Trey Pulliam posts a team-leading 3.5 assists per contest. He is also averaging 7.8 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 36.9% from the field.
- Lamont Butler puts up 7.6 points, 2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 38.2% from the floor.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore paces the Spartans in scoring (13 points per game), rebounding (5.3) and assists (4.8), shooting 47.6% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 triples per game. He also puts up 1 steal and 1 block.
- Shon Robinson gives the Spartans 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Spartans receive 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Trey Anderson.
- Tibet Gorener gets the Spartans 8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre is posting 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
