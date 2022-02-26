San Jose State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

Feb 22, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) reacts to a foul call with 1.7 second remaining in the second half of play versus Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State beats San Diego State 58-57. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (8-19, 1-14 MWC) will try to break a seven-game road slide when they square off against the San Diego State Aztecs (17-7, 9-4 MWC) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -21 126.5 points

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. San Jose State

The 65.1 points per game the Aztecs record are 7.6 fewer points than the Spartans give up (72.7).

The Spartans put up an average of 65.5 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 57.1 the Aztecs allow to opponents.

The Aztecs are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Spartans allow to opponents.

The Spartans have shot at a 43% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Matt Bradley leads his team in points per game (16.8), and also posts 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nathan Mensah paces the Aztecs at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 7.6 points.

Keshad Johnson posts 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 55.1% from the field.

Trey Pulliam posts a team-leading 3.5 assists per contest. He is also averaging 7.8 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 36.9% from the field.

Lamont Butler puts up 7.6 points, 2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 38.2% from the floor.

San Jose State Players to Watch