San Jose State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Jose State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) dribbles the ball while defended by San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (0-0) battle the San Jose State Spartans (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. San Jose State

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Maples Pavilion
    Stanford vs San Jose State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Stanford

    -18.5

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Stanford vs. San Jose State

    • Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Cardinal put up were 11.7 fewer points than the Spartans allowed (81.4).
    • The Spartans' 65.8 points per game last year were only 3.8 fewer points than the 69.6 the Cardinal allowed.
    • The Cardinal shot 46.4% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
    • The Spartans shot 39.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 41.6% the Cardinal's opponents shot last season.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Oscar Da Silva paced his team in both points (17.1) and rebounds (6.2) per game last year, and also put up 2.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.8 steals and 1 blocks.
    • Jaiden Delaire averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest last year, shooting 46.8% from the field.
    • Spencer Jones averaged 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game last season, shooting 41.6% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Michael O'Connell was tops on the Cardinal at 2.6 assists per contest last year, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 points.
    • Ziaire Williams posted 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season. At the other end, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

    San Jose State Players to Watch

    • Omari Moore averaged 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game last season.
    • Richard Washington tallied 17.3 points a game in addition to his 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
    • Washington knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Moore averaged 1.5 takeaways and one rejection per game last season.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    San Jose State at Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
