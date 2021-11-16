San Jose State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Jose State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (0-0) battle the San Jose State Spartans (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Stanford vs. San Jose State
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stanford
-18.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Stanford vs. San Jose State
- Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Cardinal put up were 11.7 fewer points than the Spartans allowed (81.4).
- The Spartans' 65.8 points per game last year were only 3.8 fewer points than the 69.6 the Cardinal allowed.
- The Cardinal shot 46.4% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- The Spartans shot 39.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 41.6% the Cardinal's opponents shot last season.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Oscar Da Silva paced his team in both points (17.1) and rebounds (6.2) per game last year, and also put up 2.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.8 steals and 1 blocks.
- Jaiden Delaire averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest last year, shooting 46.8% from the field.
- Spencer Jones averaged 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game last season, shooting 41.6% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Michael O'Connell was tops on the Cardinal at 2.6 assists per contest last year, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 points.
- Ziaire Williams posted 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season. At the other end, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore averaged 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game last season.
- Richard Washington tallied 17.3 points a game in addition to his 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Washington knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Moore averaged 1.5 takeaways and one rejection per game last season.
