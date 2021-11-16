San Jose State looks to open its season with a second straight win on Monday when it visits Stanford.

San Jose State opened its season on Thursday with a buzzer-beating win against Cal State Fullerton. The Spartans got a 13-foot jumper at the buzzer from Trey Smith to pick up the 78-76 win.

How to Watch San Jose State at Stanford Today:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

It was a thrilling finish for the Spartans and one they hope carries them to a win in their second game against a Stanford team that is coming off an upset loss to Santa Clara on Friday.

The Cardinal won their season opener against Tarleton State by 12, but were shocked by the Broncos in their second game.

Stanford got off to a slow start and Santa Clara took advantage of it to build a 13 point first-half lead that they could never recover from.

Monday night they hope they can get back on track and take care of a San Jose State team riding high after its season-opening win.

