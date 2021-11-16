Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Jose State Spartans at Stanford Cardinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    San Jose State looks to open its season with a second straight win on Monday when it visits Stanford.
    Author:

    San Jose State opened its season on Thursday with a buzzer-beating win against Cal State Fullerton. The Spartans got a 13-foot jumper at the buzzer from Trey Smith to pick up the 78-76 win.

    How to Watch San Jose State at Stanford Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

    Live stream the San Jose State at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It was a thrilling finish for the Spartans and one they hope carries them to a win in their second game against a Stanford team that is coming off an upset loss to Santa Clara on Friday.

    The Cardinal won their season opener against Tarleton State by 12, but were shocked by the Broncos in their second game.

    Stanford got off to a slow start and Santa Clara took advantage of it to build a 13 point first-half lead that they could never recover from.

    Monday night they hope they can get back on track and take care of a San Jose State team riding high after its season-opening win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    San Jose State Spartans at Stanford Cardinal

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
    Time
    11:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Washington State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Santa Barbara at Washington State

    2 minutes ago
    Stanford Cardinal
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Jose State at Stanford

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Long Beach State at UCLA

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2019; Moraga, CA, USA; Long Beach State 49ers guard Chance Hunter (31) shoots over St. Mary's Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the second half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCSB vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) dribbles the ball while defended by San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. UCSB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) dribbles the ball while defended by San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    San Jose State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2019; Moraga, CA, USA; Long Beach State 49ers guard Chance Hunter (31) shoots over St. Mary's Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the second half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Long Beach State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy