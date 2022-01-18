San Jose State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (9-7, 1-2 MWC) will visit the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-2 MWC) after losing three straight road games. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. UNLV

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Event Center Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for San Jose State vs. UNLV

  • The 71.1 points per game the Rebels score are only 1.1 more points than the Spartans give up (70).
  • The Spartans score an average of 69.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 66.1 the Rebels give up.
  • The Rebels are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.7% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • The Spartans' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Rebels have given up to their opponents (40.6%).

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Bryce Hamilton leads the Rebels in scoring, tallying 18.8 points per game to go with 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Royce Hamm Jr. leads UNLV in rebounding, averaging 10.3 per game, while Jordan McCabe leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
  • The Rebels get the most three-point shooting production out of Hamilton, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
  • Hamilton is UNLV's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Hamm leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

San Jose State Players to Watch

  • The Spartans' Omari Moore racks up enough points (13.9 per game) and assists (4.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Ibrahima Diallo grabs 5.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 5.2 points per game and adds 0.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Jose State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Trey Smith is consistent from deep and leads the Spartans with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Moore is at the top of the San Jose State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

UNLV Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/15/2021

Omaha

W 84-71

Home

12/22/2021

San Diego

W 80-57

Home

1/1/2022

San Diego State

L 62-55

Home

1/11/2022

New Mexico

W 85-56

Home

1/14/2022

Fresno State

L 73-68

Home

1/17/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

1/20/2022

Air Force

-

Away

1/22/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

1/28/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

2/1/2022

Nevada

-

Home

2/5/2022

Utah State

-

Away

San Jose State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/17/2021

Portland

W 90-78

Away

12/21/2021

Santa Clara

L 79-57

Home

1/8/2022

Bethesda (CA)

W 118-43

Home

1/11/2022

Fresno State

L 79-59

Away

1/15/2022

Colorado State

L 78-42

Home

1/17/2022

UNLV

-

Home

1/19/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

1/22/2022

UNLV

-

Away

1/25/2022

Air Force

-

Home

1/28/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

2/1/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
17
2022

UNLV at San Jose State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV at San Jose State

1 minute ago
Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wyoming vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 minute ago
Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNLV vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) tries to defend during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy