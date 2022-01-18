San Jose State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch San Jose State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (9-7, 1-2 MWC) will visit the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-2 MWC) after losing three straight road games. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022.
How to Watch San Jose State vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Event Center Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for San Jose State vs. UNLV
- The 71.1 points per game the Rebels score are only 1.1 more points than the Spartans give up (70).
- The Spartans score an average of 69.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 66.1 the Rebels give up.
- The Rebels are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.7% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Rebels have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton leads the Rebels in scoring, tallying 18.8 points per game to go with 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Royce Hamm Jr. leads UNLV in rebounding, averaging 10.3 per game, while Jordan McCabe leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
- The Rebels get the most three-point shooting production out of Hamilton, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- Hamilton is UNLV's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Hamm leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- The Spartans' Omari Moore racks up enough points (13.9 per game) and assists (4.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Ibrahima Diallo grabs 5.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 5.2 points per game and adds 0.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Jose State rebounding leaderboard.
- Trey Smith is consistent from deep and leads the Spartans with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Moore is at the top of the San Jose State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Omaha
W 84-71
Home
12/22/2021
San Diego
W 80-57
Home
1/1/2022
San Diego State
L 62-55
Home
1/11/2022
New Mexico
W 85-56
Home
1/14/2022
Fresno State
L 73-68
Home
1/17/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
1/20/2022
Air Force
-
Away
1/22/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
1/28/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
2/1/2022
Nevada
-
Home
2/5/2022
Utah State
-
Away
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Portland
W 90-78
Away
12/21/2021
Santa Clara
L 79-57
Home
1/8/2022
Bethesda (CA)
W 118-43
Home
1/11/2022
Fresno State
L 79-59
Away
1/15/2022
Colorado State
L 78-42
Home
1/17/2022
UNLV
-
Home
1/19/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
1/22/2022
UNLV
-
Away
1/25/2022
Air Force
-
Home
1/28/2022
New Mexico
-
Away
2/1/2022
Fresno State
-
Home