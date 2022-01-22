San Jose State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch San Jose State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (7-9, 0-4 MWC) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the UNLV Rebels (10-8, 2-3 MWC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Thomas & Mack Center. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UNLV vs. San Jose State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
UNLV
-13
140.5 points
Key Stats for UNLV vs. San Jose State
- The Rebels record just 0.4 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Spartans allow (71.6).
- The Spartans average just 3.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Rebels allow their opponents to score (65.7).
- The Rebels make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- The Spartans are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 40.8% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton leads his team in both points (19.1) and assists (2.2) per game, and also posts 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Royce Hamm Jr. paces his squad in rebounds per contest (10.0), and also posts 8.8 points and 0.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Donovan Williams is posting 14.6 points, 0.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Jordan McCabe puts up a team-high 4.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 5.6 points and 1.6 rebounds, shooting 34.7% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Michael Nuga is putting up 6.6 points, 0.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore leads the Spartans in scoring (13.3 points per game), rebounding (5.3) and assists (4.8), shooting 49.1% from the field and 48.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 trey per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Trey Anderson gets the Spartans 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Shon Robinson gives the Spartans 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Spartans receive 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Trey Smith.
- Tibet Gorener is putting up 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
