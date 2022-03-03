Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (16-14, 7-10 MWC) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the San Jose State Spartans (8-21, 1-16 MWC) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Utah State

  • Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Event Center Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for San Jose State vs. Utah State

  • The 64.6 points per game the Spartans score are the same as the Aggies give up.
  • The Aggies score an average of 73.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 72.3 the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • The Spartans make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Aggies have allowed to their opponents.

San Jose State Players to Watch

  • The Spartans leader in points, rebounds and assists is Omari Moore, who puts up 13.3 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game.
  • Trey Smith leads the Spartans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Moore is San Jose State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean sits on top of the Aggies leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
  • Rylan Jones records more assists than any other Utah State player with 4.5 per game. He also averages 6.9 points and pulls down 2.6 rebounds per game.
  • Steven Ashworth is the top scorer from deep for the Aggies, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Bean's steals (1.7 steals per game) and blocks (0.5 blocks per game) lead Utah State on defense.

San Jose State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Nevada

L 81-72

Away

2/18/2022

Nevada

L 90-60

Home

2/20/2022

New Mexico

W 71-55

Home

2/25/2022

San Diego State

L 77-52

Away

3/1/2022

Air Force

L 58-54

Away

3/4/2022

Utah State

-

Home

Utah State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Nevada

L 85-72

Home

2/15/2022

San Diego State

L 75-56

Away

2/19/2022

Boise State

L 68-57

Away

2/22/2022

New Mexico

W 81-56

Home

2/26/2022

Colorado State

L 66-55

Home

3/4/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Utah State at San Jose State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
