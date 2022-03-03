How to Watch San Jose State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (16-14, 7-10 MWC) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the San Jose State Spartans (8-21, 1-16 MWC) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch San Jose State vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Event Center Arena
Key Stats for San Jose State vs. Utah State
- The 64.6 points per game the Spartans score are the same as the Aggies give up.
- The Aggies score an average of 73.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 72.3 the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Aggies have allowed to their opponents.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- The Spartans leader in points, rebounds and assists is Omari Moore, who puts up 13.3 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game.
- Trey Smith leads the Spartans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Moore is San Jose State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean sits on top of the Aggies leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
- Rylan Jones records more assists than any other Utah State player with 4.5 per game. He also averages 6.9 points and pulls down 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Steven Ashworth is the top scorer from deep for the Aggies, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Bean's steals (1.7 steals per game) and blocks (0.5 blocks per game) lead Utah State on defense.
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Nevada
L 81-72
Away
2/18/2022
Nevada
L 90-60
Home
2/20/2022
New Mexico
W 71-55
Home
2/25/2022
San Diego State
L 77-52
Away
3/1/2022
Air Force
L 58-54
Away
3/4/2022
Utah State
-
Home
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Nevada
L 85-72
Home
2/15/2022
San Diego State
L 75-56
Away
2/19/2022
Boise State
L 68-57
Away
2/22/2022
New Mexico
W 81-56
Home
2/26/2022
Colorado State
L 66-55
Home
3/4/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
How To Watch
March
4
2022
Utah State at San Jose State
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
