The Wyoming Cowboys (13-2, 2-0 MWC) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-3 MWC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Arena-Auditorium

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -17 137.5 points

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. San Jose State

The 77.1 points per game the Cowboys score are 6.4 more points than the Spartans give up (70.7).

The Spartans score 5.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Cowboys give up (63.7).

This season, the Cowboys have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.

The Spartans are shooting 43.6% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 39.3% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Hunter Maldonado is tops on his team in assists per game (5.9), and also posts 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Graham Ike puts up 20.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.4 assists, shooting 55.0% from the floor.

Drake Jeffries averages 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jeremiah Oden puts up 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 54.3% from the floor.

Xavier Dusell posts 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

San Jose State Players to Watch