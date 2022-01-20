How to Watch San Jose State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wyoming Cowboys (13-2, 2-0 MWC) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-3 MWC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wyoming vs. San Jose State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Arena-Auditorium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wyoming
-17
137.5 points
Key Stats for Wyoming vs. San Jose State
- The 77.1 points per game the Cowboys score are 6.4 more points than the Spartans give up (70.7).
- The Spartans score 5.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Cowboys give up (63.7).
- This season, the Cowboys have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
- The Spartans are shooting 43.6% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 39.3% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Hunter Maldonado is tops on his team in assists per game (5.9), and also posts 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Graham Ike puts up 20.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.4 assists, shooting 55.0% from the floor.
- Drake Jeffries averages 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jeremiah Oden puts up 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 54.3% from the floor.
- Xavier Dusell posts 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore paces the Spartans in scoring (13.2 points per game), rebounding (5.4) and assists (4.6), making 49.3% from the field and 50.0% from 3-point range with 1.1 triples per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- The Spartans receive 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Trey Anderson.
- Shon Robinson is putting up 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Trey Smith is averaging 9.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 32.2% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
- Tibet Gorener gives the Spartans 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
