How to Watch Santa Clara at Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gonzaga puts its No. 1 ranking on the line Saturday night when it hosts conference rival Santa Clara.

Gonzaga continued its run through the WCC on Wednesday when it beat Pepperdine 86-66. It was the 15th straight win for the Bulldogs and every one of the wins have been by at least 14 points.

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream the Santa Clara at Gonzaga game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs have been absolutely dominant over the last two-and-a-half months and it has helped them climb back up to the top spot in the Top 25.

Gonzaga is 11-0 in the WCC and it currently has a three-game lead on Saint Mary's for the top spot of the conference.

Saturday night, the Bulldogs will look to stay perfect in the conference when they take on a Santa Clara team that they beat 115-83 back on Jan. 15.

The Broncos have played well since that loss going 7-3 in their last 10 games. Two of those losses were to San Francisco and the other was to a Saint Mary's team they beat the second time they played them.

Santa Clara is climbing the conference standings, but they will still have to play its best game of the year if the Broncos want to pull off the huge upset of No. 1 Gonzaga.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
