How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Santa Clara hits the road on Wednesday night looking to take down conference foe Pacific in this college basketball matchup.

Santa Clara gets back on the court for the first time in the new year as the Broncos have had their last four games postponed. They haven't played since they beat San Jose State way back on Dec. 21. 

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Then win against the Spartans was their third straight and improved their overall record to 10-5. This is the third time Santa Clara and Pacific have been scheduled to play, with the first two being postponed due to COVID-19.

The Broncos have also had games with St. Mary's and San Diego postponed as they are still looking to play their first WCC game.

Wednesday night, they will finally get that opportunity when they get on the court with a Pacific team that has played just one game in the new year.

The Tigers played and lost to BYU in its conference opener last Thursday 73-51. It was the fourth straight loss for Pacific and dropped its record to 5-10 on the season.

It hasn't been a great year for Pacific and the breaks haven't helped it much either.

Wednesday, the Tigers will look to finally get back in the win column and take down a Santa Clara team that could be rusty from such a long break.

