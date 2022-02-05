How to Watch Santa Clara at San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
San Diego saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Thursday when it was blown out by Gonzaga 92-62. Nobody has had any success against the Bulldogs this year so it wasn't a bad loss, but the Toreros would still have liked to have been closer.
How to Watch Santa Clara at San Diego in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Live stream the Santa Clara at San Diego game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The loss dropped them to 6-4 in the WCC and 13-10 overall. They have been playing well as they have won six of their last nine, but one of those losses was a 78-74 overtime loss to Santa Clara two weeks ago.
Saturday night, they will look to avenge that loss and pick up a season split with the Broncos.
Santa Clara will look to keep that from happening as it looks to extend its two-game winning streak.
The Broncos have been hot, winning four of their last five games and are now 5-3 in the WCC. Their one loss during the time was a close 88-85 defeat to San Francisco.
They are still three games back of first place Gonzaga but are looking to say near the top of the conference with a win at San Diego on Saturday night.
Regional restrictions may apply.