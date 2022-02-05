Skip to main content

How to Watch Santa Clara at San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego hosts in-state rival Santa Clara on Saturday night looking to bounce back from a loss to Gonzaga.

San Diego saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Thursday when it was blown out by Gonzaga 92-62. Nobody has had any success against the Bulldogs this year so it wasn't a bad loss, but the Toreros would still have liked to have been closer.

How to Watch Santa Clara at San Diego in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream the Santa Clara at San Diego game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss dropped them to 6-4 in the WCC and 13-10 overall. They have been playing well as they have won six of their last nine, but one of those losses was a 78-74 overtime loss to Santa Clara two weeks ago.

Saturday night, they will look to avenge that loss and pick up a season split with the Broncos.

Santa Clara will look to keep that from happening as it looks to extend its two-game winning streak.

The Broncos have been hot, winning four of their last five games and are now 5-3 in the WCC. Their one loss during the time was a close 88-85 defeat to San Francisco.

They are still three games back of first place Gonzaga but are looking to say near the top of the conference with a win at San Diego on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Santa Clara at San Diego

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17614473
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Wizards

just now
USATSI_17052255
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hornets

just now
Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Russell vs Team Harrison

just now
USATSI_17132099
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

just now
Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Princeton at Columbia in Men's College Basketball

just now
USATSI_17511486
College Basketball

How to Watch Santa Clara at San Diego

just now
ARIZONA GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Arizona vs Washington in Women's Gymnastics

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17622031
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Canada

1 hour ago
Jan 25, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forwards Paolo Banchero (5) and Wendell Moore Jr. (0) react to a basket during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy