How to Watch Santa Clara at San Francisco

Santa Clara will hit the road to take on San Francisco in what should be an entertaining Saturday college basketball matchup.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward on Saturday with many good games for fans to watch. One of those will feature Santa Clara hitting the road to take on San Francisco. Both teams have had a good season thus far and should put on a fun game today.

How to Watch the Santa Clara Broncos at San Francisco Dons Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Coming into today's game, the Broncos have a 13-7 record and have played very well so far. They need to continue putting wins together to close out the season strong. Last time out, Santa Clara ended up defeating BYU by a final score of 77-76.

On the other side of the court, the Dons hold a 16-5 record entering this game. San Francisco has looked the part of a potential tournament sleeper as well. In their last outing, the Dons ended up losing to Saint Mary's by a final score of 72-70.

Both of these teams have looked good so far this season. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top with the victory.

