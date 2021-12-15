Skip to main content
    How to Watch Santa Clara at Boise State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boise State goes for its fourth straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts Santa Clara.
    Boise State hosts Santa Clara Tuesday night with a 6-4 record, but the Broncos might be better than their record suggests. Each one of their losses has been by fewer than 10 points and they also have an overtime loss to Saint Louis.

    Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Santa Clara at Boise State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Boise State has been playing good basketball and since the stumble out of the gate, the team has won three straight. Tuesday the Broncos will look to make it four in a row as they begin to wrap up their non-conference schedule.

    They have just three games left before they open up Mountain West play

    Santa Clara started the season 5-0, but has since lost five of its last six. The Broncos have alternated wins in their last five and are coming off a 12-point loss to Cal on Saturday.

    Despite the up and down play, they have not been playing poorly. Their other three losses are by seven points or less. Tuesday they will look to get back on track and snap Boise State's three-game winning streak and pick up a big road win.

