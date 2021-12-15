Skip to main content
    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boise State Broncos (6-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Santa Clara

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: ExtraMile Arena
    Boise State vs Santa Clara Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Boise State

    -7.5

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Boise State vs. Santa Clara

    • The Boise State Broncos score 68.4 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 69.0 the Santa Clara Broncos give up.
    • The Santa Clara Broncos put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 59.1 the Boise State Broncos allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Boise State Broncos have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents have made.
    • The Santa Clara Broncos have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Boise State Broncos have averaged.

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Abu Kigab averages 14.7 points and 2.2 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 7.4 rebounds, shooting 49.5% from the floor.
    • Marcus Shaver Jr. puts up 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Mladen Armus paces the Boise State Broncos at 8.0 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.3 assists and 6.3 points.
    • Emmanuel Akot is tops on the Boise State Broncos at 3.1 assists per game, while also putting up 2.5 rebounds and 11.4 points.
    • Tyson Degenhart puts up 7.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 54.0% from the field and 45.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • Jalen Williams is averaging team highs in points (19.5 per game) and assists (3.8). And he is delivering 4.4 rebounds, making 54.7% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
    • Keshawn Justice is the Broncos' top rebounder (7.8 per game), and he averages 15.1 points and 3.0 assists.
    • The Santa Clara Broncos receive 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Parker Braun.
    • PJ Pipes is the Broncos' top assist man (4.0 per game), and he produces 11.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.
    • Josip Vrankic gets the Santa Clara Broncos 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Santa Clara at Boise State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
