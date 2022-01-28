How to Watch Santa Clara vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) drives the ball during the second half against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The BYU Cougars (17-4, 5-1 WCC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 2-2 WCC) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Leavey Center.

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. BYU

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Leavey Center

Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. BYU

The Cougars put up 74 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 71.1 the Broncos give up.

The Broncos score 11.6 more points per game (76.7) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (65.1).

The Cougars make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

The Broncos are shooting 48.5% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.1% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

BYU Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Cougars this season is Alex Barcello, who averages 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and three assists per game.

Fousseyni Traore leads BYU in rebounding, averaging 8.1 per game, while Te'Jon Lucas leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.

The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Barcello, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Barcello is BYU's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Traore leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

The Broncos' Jalen Williams racks up enough points (18.3 per game) and assists (3.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Keshawn Justice's stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 14.8 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Santa Clara rebounding leaderboard.

Justice hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Broncos.

Santa Clara's leader in steals is Williams with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Parker Braun with 1.6 per game.

BYU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) W 52-43 Home 1/13/2022 Gonzaga L 110-84 Away 1/15/2022 San Francisco W 71-69 Away 1/20/2022 San Diego W 79-71 Home 1/22/2022 Portland W 78-65 Home 1/27/2022 Santa Clara - Away 1/29/2022 Pacific (CA) - Away 2/3/2022 San Francisco - Home 2/5/2022 Gonzaga - Home 2/10/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Away 2/12/2022 Pepperdine - Away

Santa Clara Schedule