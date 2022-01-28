Skip to main content

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) drives the ball during the second half against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The BYU Cougars (17-4, 5-1 WCC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 2-2 WCC) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Leavey Center.

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. BYU

Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. BYU

  • The Cougars put up 74 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 71.1 the Broncos give up.
  • The Broncos score 11.6 more points per game (76.7) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (65.1).
  • The Cougars make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • The Broncos are shooting 48.5% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.1% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

BYU Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Cougars this season is Alex Barcello, who averages 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and three assists per game.
  • Fousseyni Traore leads BYU in rebounding, averaging 8.1 per game, while Te'Jon Lucas leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
  • The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Barcello, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
  • Barcello is BYU's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Traore leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • The Broncos' Jalen Williams racks up enough points (18.3 per game) and assists (3.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Keshawn Justice's stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 14.8 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Santa Clara rebounding leaderboard.
  • Justice hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Broncos.
  • Santa Clara's leader in steals is Williams with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Parker Braun with 1.6 per game.

BYU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

W 52-43

Home

1/13/2022

Gonzaga

L 110-84

Away

1/15/2022

San Francisco

W 71-69

Away

1/20/2022

San Diego

W 79-71

Home

1/22/2022

Portland

W 78-65

Home

1/27/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Away

2/3/2022

San Francisco

-

Home

2/5/2022

Gonzaga

-

Home

2/10/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

2/12/2022

Pepperdine

-

Away

Santa Clara Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

San Jose State

W 79-57

Away

1/12/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 84-70

Away

1/15/2022

Gonzaga

L 115-83

Home

1/20/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 73-65

Away

1/24/2022

San Diego

W 78-74

Home

1/27/2022

BYU

-

Home

1/29/2022

San Francisco

-

Away

1/31/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

2/3/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Home

2/5/2022

San Diego

-

Away

2/8/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Home

How To Watch

January
27
2022

BYU at Santa Clara

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
