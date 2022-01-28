How to Watch Santa Clara vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The BYU Cougars (17-4, 5-1 WCC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 2-2 WCC) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Leavey Center.
How to Watch Santa Clara vs. BYU
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Leavey Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. BYU
- The Cougars put up 74 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 71.1 the Broncos give up.
- The Broncos score 11.6 more points per game (76.7) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (65.1).
- The Cougars make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Broncos are shooting 48.5% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.1% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
BYU Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Cougars this season is Alex Barcello, who averages 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and three assists per game.
- Fousseyni Traore leads BYU in rebounding, averaging 8.1 per game, while Te'Jon Lucas leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
- The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Barcello, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Barcello is BYU's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Traore leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- The Broncos' Jalen Williams racks up enough points (18.3 per game) and assists (3.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Keshawn Justice's stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 14.8 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Santa Clara rebounding leaderboard.
- Justice hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Broncos.
- Santa Clara's leader in steals is Williams with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Parker Braun with 1.6 per game.
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 52-43
Home
1/13/2022
Gonzaga
L 110-84
Away
1/15/2022
San Francisco
W 71-69
Away
1/20/2022
San Diego
W 79-71
Home
1/22/2022
Portland
W 78-65
Home
1/27/2022
Santa Clara
-
Away
1/29/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
2/3/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
2/5/2022
Gonzaga
-
Home
2/10/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
2/12/2022
Pepperdine
-
Away
Santa Clara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
San Jose State
W 79-57
Away
1/12/2022
Pacific (CA)
W 84-70
Away
1/15/2022
Gonzaga
L 115-83
Home
1/20/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 73-65
Away
1/24/2022
San Diego
W 78-74
Home
1/27/2022
BYU
-
Home
1/29/2022
San Francisco
-
Away
1/31/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
2/3/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
2/5/2022
San Diego
-
Away
2/8/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home