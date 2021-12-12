Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (5-5) will host the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) after winning three straight home games. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

How to Watch Cal vs. Santa Clara

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Cal -1.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Cal vs. Santa Clara

The Golden Bears average just 3.1 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Broncos give up (68.7).

The Broncos' 78.9 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 64.5 the Golden Bears give up to opponents.

This season, the Golden Bears have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Broncos' opponents have hit.

The Broncos are shooting 50.5% from the field, 10.2% higher than the 40.3% the Golden Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Cal Players to Watch

Andre Kelly is tops on his squad in both points (14.9) and rebounds (9.1) per contest, and also averages 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jordan Shepherd posts 14.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grant Anticevich is putting up 11.5 points, 0.9 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Joel Brown is tops on his squad in assists per game (2.7), and also posts 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jalen Celestine is putting up 4.3 points, 0.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Santa Clara Players to Watch