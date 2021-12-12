Publish date:
How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (5-5) will host the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) after winning three straight home games. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
How to Watch Cal vs. Santa Clara
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cal
-1.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Cal vs. Santa Clara
- The Golden Bears average just 3.1 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Broncos give up (68.7).
- The Broncos' 78.9 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 64.5 the Golden Bears give up to opponents.
- This season, the Golden Bears have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Broncos' opponents have hit.
- The Broncos are shooting 50.5% from the field, 10.2% higher than the 40.3% the Golden Bears' opponents have shot this season.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly is tops on his squad in both points (14.9) and rebounds (9.1) per contest, and also averages 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jordan Shepherd posts 14.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Grant Anticevich is putting up 11.5 points, 0.9 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.
- Joel Brown is tops on his squad in assists per game (2.7), and also posts 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jalen Celestine is putting up 4.3 points, 0.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Jalen Williams is putting up a team-leading 20.3 points per contest. And he is delivering 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists, making 55.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Keshawn Justice tops the Broncos in rebounding (7.7 per game), and posts 15.3 points and 3.2 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- PJ Pipes is averaging a team-best 4.0 assists per contest. And he is producing 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 38.0% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Parker Braun gives the Broncos 9.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also posts 0.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Josip Vrankic gets the Broncos 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
11
2021
Santa Clara at California
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)