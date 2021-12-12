Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Santa Clara at California in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday night in late college basketball action, Santa Clara will hit the road to take on California.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward on Saturday with quite a few good games to watch for the fans. While there are plenty of ranked teams to tune in to watch, there are also some under-the-radar games worth watching as well. One of those matchups will feature Santa Clara hitting the road to take on California.

    How to Watch Santa Clara Broncos at California Golden Bears Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

    Live stream the Santa Clara Broncos at California Golden Bears game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this game, the Broncos have started the season off with a 7-3 record. They have looked like a very competitive basketball team and will look to make another statement tonight. In its last game, Santa Clara knocked off Mount St. Mary's by a final score of 88-77.

    On the other side of the court, the Golden Bears hold a 5-5 record entering this game. They could use a big win and to put a few wins together moving forward. Last time out for California, they dominated Idaho State to the tune of a 72-46 final score.

    While this game doesn't feature any serious tournament contenders, it does boast an intriguing California rivalry. Both teams will look to pick up a big win this evening. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Santa Clara at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Flyers
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers vs. Coyotes

    26 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    26 seconds ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shot in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    26 seconds ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    26 seconds ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (in yellow and black) celebrates on the team bench with his teammates during the first quarter of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    26 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    26 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    26 seconds ago
    Boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey

    26 seconds ago
    santa clara
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Clara at California

    26 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy