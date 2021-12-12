How to Watch Santa Clara at California

On Saturday night in late college basketball action, Santa Clara will hit the road to take on California.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward on Saturday with quite a few good games to watch for the fans. While there are plenty of ranked teams to tune in to watch, there are also some under-the-radar games worth watching as well. One of those matchups will feature Santa Clara hitting the road to take on California.

How to Watch Santa Clara Broncos at California Golden Bears Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the Santa Clara Broncos at California Golden Bears game on fuboTV:

Coming into this game, the Broncos have started the season off with a 7-3 record. They have looked like a very competitive basketball team and will look to make another statement tonight. In its last game, Santa Clara knocked off Mount St. Mary's by a final score of 88-77.

On the other side of the court, the Golden Bears hold a 5-5 record entering this game. They could use a big win and to put a few wins together moving forward. Last time out for California, they dominated Idaho State to the tune of a 72-46 final score.

While this game doesn't feature any serious tournament contenders, it does boast an intriguing California rivalry. Both teams will look to pick up a big win this evening. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

