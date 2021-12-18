Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Nov 5, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA;Florida A&M Rattlers guard Rod Melton Jr. (4), guard MJ Randolph (3), forward Bryce Moragne (23), center Evins Desir (22) and guard Brendon Myles (20) react in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center.USC defeated Florida A&M 77-48. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Santa Clara Broncos (7-5) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Leavey Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Leavey Center

Leavey Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M

The 75.8 points per game the Broncos score are 5.6 more points than the Rattlers give up (70.2).

The Rattlers average 7.1 fewer points per game (62.2) than the Broncos give up to opponents (69.3).

The Broncos make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Jalen Williams leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 18.9 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Keshawn Justice leads Santa Clara in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while PJ Pipes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.

The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Justice, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Williams and Parker Braun lead Santa Clara on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Braun in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Florida A&M Players to Watch

MJ Randolph has the top spot on the Rattlers leaderboards for scoring (18.2 per game), rebounds (6.4 per game), and assists (3.4 per game).

Jalen Speer averages 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rattlers.

Florida A&M's leader in steals is Randolph with 2.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chase Barrs with 0.8 per game.

Santa Clara Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Hawaii W 70-58 Home 12/4/2021 Louisiana Tech L 78-75 Home 12/7/2021 Mount St. Mary's W 88-77 Home 12/11/2021 Cal L 72-60 Away 12/14/2021 Boise State L 72-60 Away 12/17/2021 Florida A&M - Home 12/19/2021 Montana - Home 12/21/2021 San Jose State - Away 12/30/2021 Pacific (CA) - Away 1/1/2022 San Diego - Home 1/6/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) - Home

Florida A&M Schedule