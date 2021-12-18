Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Santa Clara Broncos (7-5) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Leavey Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Leavey Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M
- The 75.8 points per game the Broncos score are 5.6 more points than the Rattlers give up (70.2).
- The Rattlers average 7.1 fewer points per game (62.2) than the Broncos give up to opponents (69.3).
- The Broncos make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Jalen Williams leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 18.9 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Keshawn Justice leads Santa Clara in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while PJ Pipes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
- The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Justice, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- Williams and Parker Braun lead Santa Clara on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Braun in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- MJ Randolph has the top spot on the Rattlers leaderboards for scoring (18.2 per game), rebounds (6.4 per game), and assists (3.4 per game).
- Jalen Speer averages 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rattlers.
- Florida A&M's leader in steals is Randolph with 2.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chase Barrs with 0.8 per game.
Santa Clara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Hawaii
W 70-58
Home
12/4/2021
Louisiana Tech
L 78-75
Home
12/7/2021
Mount St. Mary's
W 88-77
Home
12/11/2021
Cal
L 72-60
Away
12/14/2021
Boise State
L 72-60
Away
12/17/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
12/19/2021
Montana
-
Home
12/21/2021
San Jose State
-
Away
12/30/2021
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
1/1/2022
San Diego
-
Home
1/6/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
Florida A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
UC Riverside
L 60-49
Away
12/1/2021
Fort Valley State
W 76-63
Home
12/7/2021
FGCU
L 69-55
Home
12/12/2021
Akron
L 73-66
Away
12/14/2021
Cincinnati
L 77-50
Away
12/17/2021
Santa Clara
-
Away
12/19/2021
UCSB
-
Away
12/21/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
12/29/2021
Illinois
-
Away
1/3/2022
Bethune-Cookman
-
Away
1/8/2022
Southern
-
Home