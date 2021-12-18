Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 5, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA;Florida A&M Rattlers guard Rod Melton Jr. (4), guard MJ Randolph (3), forward Bryce Moragne (23), center Evins Desir (22) and guard Brendon Myles (20) react in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center.USC defeated Florida A&M 77-48. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Santa Clara Broncos (7-5) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Leavey Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M

    Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M

    • The 75.8 points per game the Broncos score are 5.6 more points than the Rattlers give up (70.2).
    • The Rattlers average 7.1 fewer points per game (62.2) than the Broncos give up to opponents (69.3).
    • The Broncos make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • Jalen Williams leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 18.9 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
    • Keshawn Justice leads Santa Clara in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while PJ Pipes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
    • The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Justice, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
    • Williams and Parker Braun lead Santa Clara on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Braun in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

    Florida A&M Players to Watch

    • MJ Randolph has the top spot on the Rattlers leaderboards for scoring (18.2 per game), rebounds (6.4 per game), and assists (3.4 per game).
    • Jalen Speer averages 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rattlers.
    • Florida A&M's leader in steals is Randolph with 2.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chase Barrs with 0.8 per game.

    Santa Clara Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Hawaii

    W 70-58

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    L 78-75

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    W 88-77

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cal

    L 72-60

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Boise State

    L 72-60

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Montana

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    San Diego

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    Florida A&M Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    UC Riverside

    L 60-49

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Fort Valley State

    W 76-63

    Home

    12/7/2021

    FGCU

    L 69-55

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Akron

    L 73-66

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 77-50

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    UCSB

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Southern

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Florida A&M at Santa Clara

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

