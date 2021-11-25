Santa Clara vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    Two streaking teams hit the court when the Santa Clara Broncos (5-0) visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 1:00 AM ET. The Broncos will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bulldogs, winners of four straight.

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Santa Clara

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Save Mart Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Santa Clara vs Fresno State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Santa Clara

    -6

    141 points

    Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Santa Clara

    • Last year, the Broncos scored only 2.3 more points per game (69.7) than the Bulldogs gave up (67.4).
    • The Bulldogs' 66.3 points per game last year were only 4.3 fewer points than the 70.6 the Broncos gave up.
    • Last season, the Broncos had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.
    • The Bulldogs' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • Jalen Williams paces his team in both points (20.2) and assists (3.8) per game, and also puts up 4.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Keshawn Justice leads his team in rebounds per game (8), and also averages 13.6 points and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • PJ Pipes leads his squad in assists per game (4.2), and also posts 15.6 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Josip Vrankic posts 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6 assists per contest, shooting 61.1% from the floor.
    • Parker Braun averages 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Orlando Robinson accumulated 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Isaiah Hill dished out 3.3 assists per game while scoring 10.2 PPG.
    • Junior Ballard knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
    • Hill and Robinson were defensive standouts last season, with Hill averaging 1.3 steals per game and Robinson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

