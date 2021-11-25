Santa Clara vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams hit the court when the Santa Clara Broncos (5-0) visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 1:00 AM ET. The Broncos will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bulldogs, winners of four straight.
How to Watch Fresno State vs. Santa Clara
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Save Mart Center
- Arena: Save Mart Center
Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Santa Clara
- Last year, the Broncos scored only 2.3 more points per game (69.7) than the Bulldogs gave up (67.4).
- The Bulldogs' 66.3 points per game last year were only 4.3 fewer points than the 70.6 the Broncos gave up.
- Last season, the Broncos had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.
- The Bulldogs' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Jalen Williams paces his team in both points (20.2) and assists (3.8) per game, and also puts up 4.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Keshawn Justice leads his team in rebounds per game (8), and also averages 13.6 points and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- PJ Pipes leads his squad in assists per game (4.2), and also posts 15.6 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Josip Vrankic posts 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6 assists per contest, shooting 61.1% from the floor.
- Parker Braun averages 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson accumulated 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Isaiah Hill dished out 3.3 assists per game while scoring 10.2 PPG.
- Junior Ballard knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
- Hill and Robinson were defensive standouts last season, with Hill averaging 1.3 steals per game and Robinson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
25
2021
Santa Clara at Fresno State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
1:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
