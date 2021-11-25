How to Watch Santa Clara at Fresno State in College Basketball

Early on Thursday morning, Santa Clara and Fresno State are set to face off in what could be a very entertaining matchup in college basketball.

The 2021-22 college basketball season continues with a great slate of games on Wednesday night. With Thanksgiving tomorrow, many fans are off of work and will have a chance to watch some late games. That being said, Santa Clara and Fresno State will take the court starting at 1:00 a.m. EST on Thursday morning.

How to Watch Santa Clara Broncos at Fresno State Bulldogs Today:

Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 a.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

Coming into this game, the Broncos are looking to pick up a huge statement win. They are 5-0 this season thus far and are coming off of a big win over TCU by a final score of 85-66. In that win, Santa Clara was led by guard Jalen Williams, who scored 22 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists.

On the other side of the floor, the Bulldogs are undefeated so far this season as well with a 4-0 record. Their last game came against Pepperdine and they won by a final score of 70-63. Fresno State saw guard Isaiah Hill score 19 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists in the victory.

Both of these teams will put their undefeated records on the line in this one. They are fairly evenly matched and this should be a fun game to watch. Make sure to tune in to this early morning matchup.

