How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Brigham Young Cougars guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-2, 2-0 WCC) will attempt to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (11-5, 1-0 WCC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022. The Broncos have won four games in a row.

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga

Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga

  • The 89.3 points per game the Bulldogs average are 21.3 more points than the Broncos allow (68.0).
  • The Broncos' 76.9 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 53.4% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Broncos allow to opponents.
  • The Broncos are shooting 49.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the 38.2% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 17.7 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Chet Holmgren is Gonzaga's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.3 per game, while Andrew Nembhard is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.
  • Julian Strawther leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Jalen Williams is at the top of the Broncos scoring leaderboard with 19.0 points per game. He also pulls down 3.9 rebounds and racks up 3.6 assists per game.
  • Keshawn Justice puts up a stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game for Santa Clara to take the top rebound spot on the team. PJ Pipes holds the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 10.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
  • Justice is consistent from distance and leads the Broncos with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Williams (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Santa Clara while Parker Braun (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Gonzaga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Texas Tech

W 69-55

Away

12/20/2021

Northern Arizona

W 95-49

Home

12/28/2021

North Alabama

W 93-63

Home

1/8/2022

Pepperdine

W 117-83

Home

1/13/2022

BYU

W 110-84

Home

1/15/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

1/27/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Home

1/29/2022

Portland

-

Home

2/3/2022

Pepperdine

-

Away

2/5/2022

BYU

-

Away

2/10/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

Santa Clara Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Boise State

L 72-60

Away

12/17/2021

Florida A&M

W 80-66

Home

12/19/2021

Montana

W 79-64

Home

12/21/2021

San Jose State

W 79-57

Away

1/12/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 84-70

Away

1/15/2022

Gonzaga

-

Home

1/20/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Away

1/27/2022

BYU

-

Home

1/29/2022

San Francisco

-

Away

1/31/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

2/3/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Gonzaga at Santa Clara

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

