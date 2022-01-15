Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Brigham Young Cougars guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-2, 2-0 WCC) will attempt to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (11-5, 1-0 WCC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022. The Broncos have won four games in a row.

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Arena: Leavey Center

Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga

The 89.3 points per game the Bulldogs average are 21.3 more points than the Broncos allow (68.0).

The Broncos' 76.9 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs are shooting 53.4% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Broncos allow to opponents.

The Broncos are shooting 49.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the 38.2% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 17.7 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Chet Holmgren is Gonzaga's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.3 per game, while Andrew Nembhard is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.

Julian Strawther leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Jalen Williams is at the top of the Broncos scoring leaderboard with 19.0 points per game. He also pulls down 3.9 rebounds and racks up 3.6 assists per game.

Keshawn Justice puts up a stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game for Santa Clara to take the top rebound spot on the team. PJ Pipes holds the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 10.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.

Justice is consistent from distance and leads the Broncos with 2.8 made threes per game.

Williams (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Santa Clara while Parker Braun (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Texas Tech W 69-55 Away 12/20/2021 Northern Arizona W 95-49 Home 12/28/2021 North Alabama W 93-63 Home 1/8/2022 Pepperdine W 117-83 Home 1/13/2022 BYU W 110-84 Home 1/15/2022 Santa Clara - Away 1/27/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Home 1/29/2022 Portland - Home 2/3/2022 Pepperdine - Away 2/5/2022 BYU - Away 2/10/2022 Pacific (CA) - Home

Santa Clara Schedule