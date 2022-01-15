How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-2, 2-0 WCC) will attempt to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (11-5, 1-0 WCC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022. The Broncos have won four games in a row.
How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Arena: Leavey Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga
- The 89.3 points per game the Bulldogs average are 21.3 more points than the Broncos allow (68.0).
- The Broncos' 76.9 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 53.4% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Broncos allow to opponents.
- The Broncos are shooting 49.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the 38.2% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 17.7 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Chet Holmgren is Gonzaga's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.3 per game, while Andrew Nembhard is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.
- Julian Strawther leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Jalen Williams is at the top of the Broncos scoring leaderboard with 19.0 points per game. He also pulls down 3.9 rebounds and racks up 3.6 assists per game.
- Keshawn Justice puts up a stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game for Santa Clara to take the top rebound spot on the team. PJ Pipes holds the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 10.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
- Justice is consistent from distance and leads the Broncos with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Williams (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Santa Clara while Parker Braun (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Texas Tech
W 69-55
Away
12/20/2021
Northern Arizona
W 95-49
Home
12/28/2021
North Alabama
W 93-63
Home
1/8/2022
Pepperdine
W 117-83
Home
1/13/2022
BYU
W 110-84
Home
1/15/2022
Santa Clara
-
Away
1/27/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
1/29/2022
Portland
-
Home
2/3/2022
Pepperdine
-
Away
2/5/2022
BYU
-
Away
2/10/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
Santa Clara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Boise State
L 72-60
Away
12/17/2021
Florida A&M
W 80-66
Home
12/19/2021
Montana
W 79-64
Home
12/21/2021
San Jose State
W 79-57
Away
1/12/2022
Pacific (CA)
W 84-70
Away
1/15/2022
Gonzaga
-
Home
1/20/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
1/27/2022
BYU
-
Home
1/29/2022
San Francisco
-
Away
1/31/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
2/3/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home