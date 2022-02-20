Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Jan 15, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) drives the ball during the second half against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-2, 11-0 WCC) will try to extend a 10-game home win streak when they square off against the Santa Clara Broncos (18-9, 8-4 WCC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Total Gonzaga -22 163.5 points

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

The Bulldogs record 18.6 more points per game (89.9) than the Broncos give up (71.3).

The Broncos score an average of 76.9 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 64.4 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

The Bulldogs make 53.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

The Broncos' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Chet Holmgren puts up a team-high 9.6 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 14.6 points and 2.0 assists, shooting 63.2% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Drew Timme posts a team-high 17.8 points per game. He is also posting 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 60.2% from the floor.

Andrew Nembhard puts up a team-high 5.6 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.5 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 44.8% from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Julian Strawther posts 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Anton Watson puts up 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 57.6% from the field.

Santa Clara Players to Watch