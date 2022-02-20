Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) drives the ball during the second half against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-2, 11-0 WCC) will try to extend a 10-game home win streak when they square off against the Santa Clara Broncos (18-9, 8-4 WCC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

Gonzaga vs Santa Clara Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Gonzaga

-22

163.5 points

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

  • The Bulldogs record 18.6 more points per game (89.9) than the Broncos give up (71.3).
  • The Broncos score an average of 76.9 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 64.4 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs make 53.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
  • The Broncos' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Chet Holmgren puts up a team-high 9.6 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 14.6 points and 2.0 assists, shooting 63.2% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Drew Timme posts a team-high 17.8 points per game. He is also posting 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 60.2% from the floor.
  • Andrew Nembhard puts up a team-high 5.6 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.5 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 44.8% from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Julian Strawther posts 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Anton Watson puts up 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 57.6% from the field.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Keshawn Justice is the Broncos' top rebounder (7.4 per game), and he produces 13.6 points and 2.5 assists.
  • The Broncos receive 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Parker Braun.
  • Josip Vrankic is posting 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 54.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Broncos receive 11.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from PJ Pipes.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Santa Clara at Gonzaga

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
