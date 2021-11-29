Santa Clara vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) shoots the ball against the Pepperdine Waves in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Santa Clara Broncos (5-2) go up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Hawaii

    Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Hawaii

    • The Broncos record 79.4 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 72.2 the Rainbow Warriors allow.
    • The Rainbow Warriors put up an average of 81.0 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 67.7 the Broncos allow.
    • This season, the Broncos have a 51.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Rainbow Warriors' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Rainbow Warriors are shooting 47.0% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40.7% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Jalen Williams, who averages 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
    • Keshawn Justice is Santa Clara's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.7 per game, while PJ Pipes is its best passer, averaging 4.0 assists in each contest.
    • Justice leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Williams and Parker Braun lead Santa Clara on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Braun in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Hawaii Players to Watch

    • Junior Madut is at the top of the Rainbow Warriors scoring leaderboard with 12.6 points per game. He also grabs 3.8 rebounds and dishes out 2.2 assists per game.
    • The Hawaii leaders in rebounding and assists are Jerome Desrosiers with 7.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.8 points and 1.8 assists per game) and JoVon McClanahan with 2.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).
    • Madut is reliable from deep and leads the Rainbow Warriors with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Noel Coleman (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Hawaii while Kamaka Hepa (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Santa Clara Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Nevada

    W 96-74

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 87-57

    Home

    11/22/2021

    TCU

    W 85-66

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Fresno State

    L 59-52

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UC Irvine

    L 69-64

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    Hawaii Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    Hawaii-Hilo

    W 97-67

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Northern Colorado

    L 81-78

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    W 73-61

    Home

    11/25/2021

    UIC

    W 88-80

    Away

    11/26/2021

    South Alabama

    L 72-69

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    CSU Fullerton

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Long Beach State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Hawaii at Santa Clara

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

