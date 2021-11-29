Santa Clara vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Santa Clara Broncos (5-2) go up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Hawaii
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Leavey Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Hawaii
- The Broncos record 79.4 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 72.2 the Rainbow Warriors allow.
- The Rainbow Warriors put up an average of 81.0 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 67.7 the Broncos allow.
- This season, the Broncos have a 51.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Rainbow Warriors' opponents have knocked down.
- The Rainbow Warriors are shooting 47.0% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40.7% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Jalen Williams, who averages 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
- Keshawn Justice is Santa Clara's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.7 per game, while PJ Pipes is its best passer, averaging 4.0 assists in each contest.
- Justice leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Williams and Parker Braun lead Santa Clara on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Braun in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Junior Madut is at the top of the Rainbow Warriors scoring leaderboard with 12.6 points per game. He also grabs 3.8 rebounds and dishes out 2.2 assists per game.
- The Hawaii leaders in rebounding and assists are Jerome Desrosiers with 7.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.8 points and 1.8 assists per game) and JoVon McClanahan with 2.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).
- Madut is reliable from deep and leads the Rainbow Warriors with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Noel Coleman (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Hawaii while Kamaka Hepa (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Santa Clara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Nevada
W 96-74
Home
11/19/2021
Cal Poly
W 87-57
Home
11/22/2021
TCU
W 85-66
Away
11/25/2021
Fresno State
L 59-52
Away
11/27/2021
UC Irvine
L 69-64
Home
11/30/2021
Hawaii
-
Home
12/4/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Home
12/7/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Home
12/11/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/14/2021
Boise State
-
Away
12/17/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
Hawaii Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
Hawaii-Hilo
W 97-67
Home
11/12/2021
Northern Colorado
L 81-78
Home
11/14/2021
Pacific (CA)
W 73-61
Home
11/25/2021
UIC
W 88-80
Away
11/26/2021
South Alabama
L 72-69
Home
11/30/2021
Santa Clara
-
Away
12/23/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
12/30/2021
UC Davis
-
Home
1/1/2022
UC Riverside
-
Home
1/6/2022
CSU Fullerton
-
Away
1/8/2022
Long Beach State
-
Away
How To Watch
November
30
2021
Hawaii at Santa Clara
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)