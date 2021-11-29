Santa Clara vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) shoots the ball against the Pepperdine Waves in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Santa Clara Broncos (5-2) go up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Hawaii

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Leavey Center

Leavey Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Hawaii

The Broncos record 79.4 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 72.2 the Rainbow Warriors allow.

The Rainbow Warriors put up an average of 81.0 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 67.7 the Broncos allow.

This season, the Broncos have a 51.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Rainbow Warriors' opponents have knocked down.

The Rainbow Warriors are shooting 47.0% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40.7% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Jalen Williams, who averages 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Keshawn Justice is Santa Clara's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.7 per game, while PJ Pipes is its best passer, averaging 4.0 assists in each contest.

Justice leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Williams and Parker Braun lead Santa Clara on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Braun in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Hawaii Players to Watch

Junior Madut is at the top of the Rainbow Warriors scoring leaderboard with 12.6 points per game. He also grabs 3.8 rebounds and dishes out 2.2 assists per game.

The Hawaii leaders in rebounding and assists are Jerome Desrosiers with 7.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.8 points and 1.8 assists per game) and JoVon McClanahan with 2.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).

Madut is reliable from deep and leads the Rainbow Warriors with 2.0 made threes per game.

Noel Coleman (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Hawaii while Kamaka Hepa (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Santa Clara Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/16/2021 Nevada W 96-74 Home 11/19/2021 Cal Poly W 87-57 Home 11/22/2021 TCU W 85-66 Away 11/25/2021 Fresno State L 59-52 Away 11/27/2021 UC Irvine L 69-64 Home 11/30/2021 Hawaii - Home 12/4/2021 Louisiana Tech - Home 12/7/2021 Mount St. Mary's - Home 12/11/2021 Cal - Away 12/14/2021 Boise State - Away 12/17/2021 Florida A&M - Home

Hawaii Schedule