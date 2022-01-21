How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) drives the ball during the second half against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther (0) at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Mary's Gaels (13-4, 1-1 WCC) aim to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (11-6, 1-1 WCC) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: McKeon Pavilion

McKeon Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Saint Mary's (CA) -8.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara

The Gaels score 67.8 points per game, only three fewer points than the 70.8 the Broncos allow.

The Broncos score 19.3 more points per game (77.3) than the Gaels allow their opponents to score (58).

The Gaels are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Broncos allow to opponents.

The Broncos' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Matthias Tass leads the Gaels at 12.4 points per contest, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Logan Johnson puts up 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the floor.

Tommy Kuhse paces his squad in assists per contest (3.1), and also averages 10.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kyle Bowen is tops on the Gaels at 6.7 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.4 assists and 5.2 points.

Alex Ducas is averaging 9.6 points, 0.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Santa Clara Players to Watch