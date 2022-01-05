How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Santa Clara Broncos (10-5, 0-0 WCC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (12-3, 0-0 WCC) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Leavey Center.
How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Leavey Center
Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- The 76.5 points per game the Broncos put up are 18.4 more points than the Gaels give up (58.1).
- The Gaels put up only 0.9 more points per game (68.8) than the Broncos give up to opponents (67.9).
- This season, the Broncos have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Gaels' opponents have made.
- The Gaels' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Jalen Williams, who averages 18.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
- Keshawn Justice leads Santa Clara in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game, while PJ Pipes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.
- The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Justice, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- The Santa Clara steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Parker Braun, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Matthias Tass is at the top of the Gaels scoring leaderboard with 12.5 points per game. He also pulls down 5.2 rebounds and racks up 2.0 assists per game.
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in rebounds is Kyle Bowen with 6.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Tommy Kuhse with 3.3 per game.
- Alex Ducas hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gaels.
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals is Logan Johnson (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tass (0.9 per game).
Santa Clara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Cal
L 72-60
Away
12/14/2021
Boise State
L 72-60
Away
12/17/2021
Florida A&M
W 80-66
Home
12/19/2021
Montana
W 79-64
Home
12/21/2021
San Jose State
W 79-57
Away
1/6/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
1/8/2022
Portland
-
Away
1/13/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
1/15/2022
Gonzaga
-
Home
1/20/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
1/27/2022
BYU
-
Home
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
UCSB
W 80-59
Home
12/14/2021
Stanislaus State
W 76-39
Home
12/17/2021
San Diego State
L 63-53
Away
12/22/2021
Missouri State
W 75-58
Home
12/28/2021
Yale
W 87-60
Home
1/6/2022
Santa Clara
-
Away
1/8/2022
BYU
-
Away
1/13/2022
Pepperdine
-
Away
1/15/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
1/20/2022
Santa Clara
-
Home
1/22/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away