How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Santa Clara Broncos (10-5, 0-0 WCC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (12-3, 0-0 WCC) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Leavey Center.

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Leavey Center

Leavey Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

The 76.5 points per game the Broncos put up are 18.4 more points than the Gaels give up (58.1).

The Gaels put up only 0.9 more points per game (68.8) than the Broncos give up to opponents (67.9).

This season, the Broncos have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Gaels' opponents have made.

The Gaels' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Santa Clara Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Jalen Williams, who averages 18.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Keshawn Justice leads Santa Clara in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game, while PJ Pipes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.

The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Justice, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

The Santa Clara steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Parker Braun, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Matthias Tass is at the top of the Gaels scoring leaderboard with 12.5 points per game. He also pulls down 5.2 rebounds and racks up 2.0 assists per game.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in rebounds is Kyle Bowen with 6.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Tommy Kuhse with 3.3 per game.

Alex Ducas hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gaels.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals is Logan Johnson (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tass (0.9 per game).

Santa Clara Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Cal L 72-60 Away 12/14/2021 Boise State L 72-60 Away 12/17/2021 Florida A&M W 80-66 Home 12/19/2021 Montana W 79-64 Home 12/21/2021 San Jose State W 79-57 Away 1/6/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) - Home 1/8/2022 Portland - Away 1/13/2022 Pacific (CA) - Home 1/15/2022 Gonzaga - Home 1/20/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) - Away 1/27/2022 BYU - Home

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule