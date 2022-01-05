Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Santa Clara Broncos (10-5, 0-0 WCC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (12-3, 0-0 WCC) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Leavey Center.

    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    • The 76.5 points per game the Broncos put up are 18.4 more points than the Gaels give up (58.1).
    • The Gaels put up only 0.9 more points per game (68.8) than the Broncos give up to opponents (67.9).
    • This season, the Broncos have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Gaels' opponents have made.
    • The Gaels' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Jalen Williams, who averages 18.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
    • Keshawn Justice leads Santa Clara in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game, while PJ Pipes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.
    • The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Justice, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
    • The Santa Clara steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Parker Braun, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

    • Matthias Tass is at the top of the Gaels scoring leaderboard with 12.5 points per game. He also pulls down 5.2 rebounds and racks up 2.0 assists per game.
    • Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in rebounds is Kyle Bowen with 6.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Tommy Kuhse with 3.3 per game.
    • Alex Ducas hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gaels.
    • Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals is Logan Johnson (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tass (0.9 per game).

    Santa Clara Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Cal

    L 72-60

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Boise State

    L 72-60

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Florida A&M

    W 80-66

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Montana

    W 79-64

    Home

    12/21/2021

    San Jose State

    W 79-57

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Portland

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    1/20/2022

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Away

    1/27/2022

    BYU

    -

    Home

    Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    UCSB

    W 80-59

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Stanislaus State

    W 76-39

    Home

    12/17/2021

    San Diego State

    L 63-53

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Missouri State

    W 75-58

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Yale

    W 87-60

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Santa Clara

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    BYU

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Pepperdine

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Home

    1/20/2022

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Saint Mary's at Santa Clara

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

