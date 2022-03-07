March 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) dribbles the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) during the first half in the quarterfinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (24-6, 12-3 WCC) are taking on the No. 3 seed Santa Clara Broncos (21-10, 10-5 WCC) in the WCC Tournament semifinal on Monday at Orleans Arena. Watch the game at 11:30 PM.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Orleans Arena

Favorite Spread Total Saint Mary's (CA) -5 138 points

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara

The Gaels record just 2.5 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Broncos allow (72.1).

The Broncos' 78.3 points per game are 18.9 more points than the 59.4 the Gaels allow.

The Gaels are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Broncos allow to opponents.

The Broncos' 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Matthias Tass paces his squad in both points (12.5) and rebounds (6.2) per game, and also averages 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Logan Johnson averages 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor.

Tommy Kuhse leads the Gaels at 3.6 assists per game, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 11.4 points.

Alex Ducas is averaging 10.4 points, 0.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Kyle Bowen puts up 5.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Santa Clara Players to Watch