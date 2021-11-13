Santa Clara vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (0-0) play the Santa Clara Broncos (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Leavey Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Stanford
- Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Cardinal averaged were only 0.9 fewer points than the Broncos allowed (70.6).
- The Broncos put up an average of 69.7 points per game last year, just 0.1 more points than the 69.6 the Cardinal gave up to opponents.
- The Cardinal made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.9 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- The Broncos' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
Stanford Players to Watch
- Oscar Da Silva accumulated 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Michael O'Connell averaged 2.6 assists per game to go with his 6.2 PPG scoring average.
- Spencer Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Jones averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Da Silva notched 1.0 block per contest.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Josip Vrankic scored 15.2 points and pulled down 8.2 boards per game last season.
- Jalen Williams distributed 2.2 assists per game while scoring 10.9 PPG.
- Keshawn Justice hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Williams and Jaden Bediako were defensive standouts last season, with Williams averaging 1.1 steals per game and Bediako collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Tarleton State
W 62-50
Home
11/12/2021
Santa Clara
-
Away
11/15/2021
San Jose State
-
Home
11/17/2021
Valparaiso
-
Home
11/20/2021
Baylor
-
Away
11/23/2021
N.C. A&T
-
Home
11/28/2021
Colorado
-
Away
Santa Clara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
CSU Fullerton
W 84-77
Home
11/12/2021
Stanford
-
Home
11/16/2021
Nevada
-
Home
11/19/2021
Cal Poly
-
Home
11/22/2021
TCU
-
Home
11/25/2021
Fresno State
-
Away
11/27/2021
UC Irvine
-
Home
