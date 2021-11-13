Santa Clara vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) drives while being defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Tahj Small (4) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (0-0) play the Santa Clara Broncos (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Stanford

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Leavey Center
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Stanford

    • Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Cardinal averaged were only 0.9 fewer points than the Broncos allowed (70.6).
    • The Broncos put up an average of 69.7 points per game last year, just 0.1 more points than the 69.6 the Cardinal gave up to opponents.
    • The Cardinal made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.9 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
    • The Broncos' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Oscar Da Silva accumulated 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Michael O'Connell averaged 2.6 assists per game to go with his 6.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Spencer Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Jones averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Da Silva notched 1.0 block per contest.

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • Josip Vrankic scored 15.2 points and pulled down 8.2 boards per game last season.
    • Jalen Williams distributed 2.2 assists per game while scoring 10.9 PPG.
    • Keshawn Justice hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Williams and Jaden Bediako were defensive standouts last season, with Williams averaging 1.1 steals per game and Bediako collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Stanford Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 62-50

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Valparaiso

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    N.C. A&T

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    Santa Clara Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    W 84-77

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Cal Poly

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Stanford at Santa Clara

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    College Basketball

