Santa Clara vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. The Broncos have won four games in a row.
How to Watch TCU vs. Santa Clara
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Leavey Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
TCU
-3.5
142.5 points
Key Stats for TCU vs. Santa Clara
- Last year, the Horned Frogs put up only 3.8 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Broncos gave up (70.6).
- The Broncos scored just 1.5 fewer points per game last year (69.7) than the Horned Frogs gave up (71.2).
- The Horned Frogs made 43.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- The Broncos shot 43.4% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 44.9% the Horned Frogs' opponents shot last season.
TCU Players to Watch
- Kevin Samuel paced the Horned Frogs at 7.8 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 8.8 points.
- Mike Miles put up 13 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3 assists per contest last year, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 36% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Charles O'Bannon Jr. averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest last year, shooting 40.7% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- PJ Fuller put up 5.6 points, 1.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game last year.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Josip Vrankic scored 15.2 points and pulled down 8.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Jalen Williams distributed 2.2 assists per game while scoring 10.9 PPG.
- Keshawn Justice hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Williams averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Jaden Bediako compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.
