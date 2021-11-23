Santa Clara vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. The Broncos have won four games in a row.

    How to Watch TCU vs. Santa Clara

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Leavey Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    TCU vs Santa Clara Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    TCU

    -3.5

    142.5 points

    Key Stats for TCU vs. Santa Clara

    • Last year, the Horned Frogs put up only 3.8 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Broncos gave up (70.6).
    • The Broncos scored just 1.5 fewer points per game last year (69.7) than the Horned Frogs gave up (71.2).
    • The Horned Frogs made 43.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
    • The Broncos shot 43.4% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 44.9% the Horned Frogs' opponents shot last season.

    TCU Players to Watch

    • Kevin Samuel paced the Horned Frogs at 7.8 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 8.8 points.
    • Mike Miles put up 13 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3 assists per contest last year, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 36% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Charles O'Bannon Jr. averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest last year, shooting 40.7% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • PJ Fuller put up 5.6 points, 1.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game last year.

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • Josip Vrankic scored 15.2 points and pulled down 8.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jalen Williams distributed 2.2 assists per game while scoring 10.9 PPG.
    • Keshawn Justice hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Williams averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Jaden Bediako compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    TCU at Santa Clara

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) celebrate after a Gonzaga score
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Michigan vs Gonzaga

    19 minutes ago
    USC Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Dixie State at USC

    19 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Dixie State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Dixie State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Alcorn State Braves at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 84-57. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Alcorn State Braves at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 84-57. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Central Michigan vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    19 minutes ago
    san jose sharks
    NHL

    How to Watch Hurricanes at Sharks

    49 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch TCU vs Santa Clara

    49 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    49 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy