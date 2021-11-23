Santa Clara vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. The Broncos have won four games in a row.

How to Watch TCU vs. Santa Clara

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Leavey Center

Leavey Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total TCU -3.5 142.5 points

Key Stats for TCU vs. Santa Clara

Last year, the Horned Frogs put up only 3.8 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Broncos gave up (70.6).

The Broncos scored just 1.5 fewer points per game last year (69.7) than the Horned Frogs gave up (71.2).

The Horned Frogs made 43.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

The Broncos shot 43.4% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 44.9% the Horned Frogs' opponents shot last season.

TCU Players to Watch

Kevin Samuel paced the Horned Frogs at 7.8 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 8.8 points.

Mike Miles put up 13 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3 assists per contest last year, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 36% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Charles O'Bannon Jr. averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest last year, shooting 40.7% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

PJ Fuller put up 5.6 points, 1.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game last year.

Santa Clara Players to Watch