How to Watch Santa Clara vs. UC Irvine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (5-1) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Leavey Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Santa Clara vs. UC Irvine
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Leavey Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. UC Irvine
- Last year, the Broncos put up 69.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 63.4 the Anteaters gave up.
- The Anteaters averaged only 1.6 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Broncos allowed their opponents to score (70.6).
- Last season, the Broncos had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.7% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Anteaters' opponents hit.
- The Anteaters shot at a 45.1% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Broncos averaged.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Jalen Williams leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 18.5 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
- Keshawn Justice leads Santa Clara in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while PJ Pipes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.
- The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Pipes, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Williams and Parker Braun lead Santa Clara on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Braun in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Collin Welp scored 15.1 points and grabbed 7.6 boards per game last season.
- DJ Davis averaged two assists per game to go with his 9.1 PPG scoring average.
- Davis made one three per game a season ago.
- Welp averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Brad Greene collected 1.9 blocks per contest.
Santa Clara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Stanford
W 88-72
Home
11/16/2021
Nevada
W 96-74
Home
11/19/2021
Cal Poly
W 87-57
Home
11/22/2021
TCU
W 85-66
Away
11/25/2021
Fresno State
L 59-52
Away
11/27/2021
UC Irvine
-
Home
11/30/2021
Hawaii
-
Home
12/4/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Home
12/7/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Home
12/11/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/14/2021
Boise State
-
Away
UC Irvine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
New Mexico State
L 62-51
Away
11/13/2021
Boise State
W 58-50
Home
11/16/2021
La Verne
W 100-41
Home
11/20/2021
Pepperdine
W 82-48
Home
11/27/2021
Santa Clara
-
Away
12/3/2021
Bethesda (CA)
-
Home
12/11/2021
Fresno State
-
Away
12/15/2021
USC
-
Away
12/19/2021
Duquesne
-
Home
12/21/2021
Buffalo
-
Away