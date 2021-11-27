Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (5-1) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Leavey Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. UC Irvine

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Leavey Center

Leavey Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. UC Irvine

Last year, the Broncos put up 69.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 63.4 the Anteaters gave up.

The Anteaters averaged only 1.6 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Broncos allowed their opponents to score (70.6).

Last season, the Broncos had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.7% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Anteaters' opponents hit.

The Anteaters shot at a 45.1% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Broncos averaged.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Jalen Williams leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 18.5 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Keshawn Justice leads Santa Clara in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while PJ Pipes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.

The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Pipes, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Williams and Parker Braun lead Santa Clara on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Braun in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Collin Welp scored 15.1 points and grabbed 7.6 boards per game last season.

DJ Davis averaged two assists per game to go with his 9.1 PPG scoring average.

Davis made one three per game a season ago.

Welp averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Brad Greene collected 1.9 blocks per contest.

Santa Clara Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Stanford W 88-72 Home 11/16/2021 Nevada W 96-74 Home 11/19/2021 Cal Poly W 87-57 Home 11/22/2021 TCU W 85-66 Away 11/25/2021 Fresno State L 59-52 Away 11/27/2021 UC Irvine - Home 11/30/2021 Hawaii - Home 12/4/2021 Louisiana Tech - Home 12/7/2021 Mount St. Mary's - Home 12/11/2021 Cal - Away 12/14/2021 Boise State - Away

UC Irvine Schedule