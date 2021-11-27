Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. UC Irvine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (5-1) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Leavey Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. UC Irvine

    Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. UC Irvine

    • Last year, the Broncos put up 69.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 63.4 the Anteaters gave up.
    • The Anteaters averaged only 1.6 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Broncos allowed their opponents to score (70.6).
    • Last season, the Broncos had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.7% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Anteaters' opponents hit.
    • The Anteaters shot at a 45.1% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Broncos averaged.

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • Jalen Williams leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 18.5 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
    • Keshawn Justice leads Santa Clara in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while PJ Pipes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.
    • The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Pipes, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
    • Williams and Parker Braun lead Santa Clara on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Braun in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    UC Irvine Players to Watch

    • Collin Welp scored 15.1 points and grabbed 7.6 boards per game last season.
    • DJ Davis averaged two assists per game to go with his 9.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Davis made one three per game a season ago.
    • Welp averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Brad Greene collected 1.9 blocks per contest.

    Santa Clara Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Stanford

    W 88-72

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Nevada

    W 96-74

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 87-57

    Home

    11/22/2021

    TCU

    W 85-66

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Fresno State

    L 59-52

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    UC Irvine Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    New Mexico State

    L 62-51

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Boise State

    W 58-50

    Home

    11/16/2021

    La Verne

    W 100-41

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Pepperdine

    W 82-48

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Bethesda (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Duquesne

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    UC Irvine at Santa Clara

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

