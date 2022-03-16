Santa Clara vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (19-14) will host the Santa Clara Broncos (21-11) after winning four straight home games. The contest starts at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Santa Clara
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Santa Clara
- The Cougars average 71.9 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 72.2 the Broncos allow.
- The Broncos' 78.1 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 65.4 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- This season, the Cougars have a 41.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Broncos' opponents have knocked down.
- The Broncos have shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Efe Abogidi is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.7), and also posts 7.8 points and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Noah Williams posts 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 33.8% from the floor.
- Mouhamed Gueye averages 8.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor.
- Tyrell Roberts puts up 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Keshawn Justice is averaging a team-high 6.8 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 13.4 points and 2.3 assists, making 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.
- The Broncos get 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Josip Vrankic.
- PJ Pipes gets the Broncos 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Parker Braun gets the Broncos 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
How To Watch
