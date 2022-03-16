Santa Clara vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

March 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Matthias Tass (11) during the second half in the semifinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

March 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Matthias Tass (11) during the second half in the semifinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (19-14) will host the Santa Clara Broncos (21-11) after winning four straight home games. The contest starts at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Santa Clara

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Santa Clara

  • The Cougars average 71.9 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 72.2 the Broncos allow.
  • The Broncos' 78.1 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 65.4 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Cougars have a 41.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Broncos' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Broncos have shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Efe Abogidi is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.7), and also posts 7.8 points and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
  • Noah Williams posts 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 33.8% from the floor.
  • Mouhamed Gueye averages 8.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor.
  • Tyrell Roberts puts up 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Keshawn Justice is averaging a team-high 6.8 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 13.4 points and 2.3 assists, making 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.
  • The Broncos get 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Josip Vrankic.
  • PJ Pipes gets the Broncos 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Parker Braun gets the Broncos 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

First Round: Santa Clara at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

March 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) dribbles the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) during the first half in the quarterfinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NIT First Round: Santa Clara at Washington State

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after a play in a game against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NIT First Round: St. Bonaventure at Colorado

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after a play in a game against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Bonaventure vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after a play in a game against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
March 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Matthias Tass (11) during the second half in the semifinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
March 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Matthias Tass (11) during the second half in the semifinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Santa Clara vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Monterrey
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Juárez

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) celebrate Horvat s second goal of the game against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Rogers Arena. Capitals won 4-3 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) celebrates with New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86), New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) after scoring a goal against Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils vs. Canucks

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy