SE Louisiana vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The SE Louisiana Lions (4-6) face the Louisville Cardinals (6-3) at KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisville
-23.5
140.5 points
Key Stats for Louisville vs. SE Louisiana
- The Cardinals score 69.0 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 73.0 the Lions allow.
- The Lions' 80.6 points per game are 15.8 more points than the 64.8 the Cardinals give up.
- The Cardinals make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- The Lions' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (38.4%).
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams leads his team in rebounds per game (9.6), and also averages 10.4 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jarrod West is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also posts 6.4 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Dre Davis is putting up 8.8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
- Matt Cross posts 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jae'Lyn Withers is posting 6.2 points, 0.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Jalyn Hinton tops the Lions in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 1.8 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
- Gus Okafor is the Lions' top scorer (13.5 points per game), and he produces 1.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
- Keon Clergeot is the Lions' top assist man (3.5 per game), and he produces 11.7 points and 2.1 rebounds.
- The Lions receive 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Joe Kasperzyk.
- The Lions receive 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Antonio Gordon.
