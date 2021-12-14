SE Louisiana vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The SE Louisiana Lions (4-6) face the Louisville Cardinals (6-3) at KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. SE Louisiana

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -23.5 140.5 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. SE Louisiana

The Cardinals score 69.0 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 73.0 the Lions allow.

The Lions' 80.6 points per game are 15.8 more points than the 64.8 the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

The Lions' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (38.4%).

Louisville Players to Watch

Malik Williams leads his team in rebounds per game (9.6), and also averages 10.4 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jarrod West is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also posts 6.4 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Dre Davis is putting up 8.8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Matt Cross posts 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jae'Lyn Withers is posting 6.2 points, 0.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

SE Louisiana Players to Watch