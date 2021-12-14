SE Louisiana vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

    The SE Louisiana Lions (4-6) face the Louisville Cardinals (6-3) at KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. SE Louisiana

    Louisville vs SE Louisiana Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Louisville

    -23.5

    140.5 points

    Key Stats for Louisville vs. SE Louisiana

    • The Cardinals score 69.0 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 73.0 the Lions allow.
    • The Lions' 80.6 points per game are 15.8 more points than the 64.8 the Cardinals give up.
    • The Cardinals make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
    • The Lions' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (38.4%).

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Malik Williams leads his team in rebounds per game (9.6), and also averages 10.4 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Jarrod West is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also posts 6.4 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Dre Davis is putting up 8.8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
    • Matt Cross posts 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Jae'Lyn Withers is posting 6.2 points, 0.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

    SE Louisiana Players to Watch

    • Jalyn Hinton tops the Lions in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 1.8 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
    • Gus Okafor is the Lions' top scorer (13.5 points per game), and he produces 1.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
    • Keon Clergeot is the Lions' top assist man (3.5 per game), and he produces 11.7 points and 2.1 rebounds.
    • The Lions receive 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Joe Kasperzyk.
    • The Lions receive 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Antonio Gordon.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Southeastern Louisiana at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

