Seattle puts its perfect conference record on the line on Thursday night when it travels to Grand Canyon in men's college basketball.

Seattle has been red-hot over the last month as it has won nine straight, the last eight of which have been in the WAC.

How to Watch Seattle at Grand Canyon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

Live stream the Seattle at Grand Canyon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Redhawks have built a game lead over New Mexico State in the conference standings as it enters the beginning of a tough two-game road test on Thursday.

They will play at Grand Canyon first but then have a big battle with New Mexico State waiting on Saturday.

If Seattle can get through this week still unbeaten, it will have set itself up in great shape to win the conference title.

Grand Canyon, though, will look to spoil that as it also tries to snap a three-game losing streak in the process.

The Antelopes had a five-game winning streak going and were 4-0 in the WAC, but have since lost three straight and are now struggling to stay above .500 at 4-3.

It has been a sharp decline for Grand Canyon as it was looking like a favorite to win the conference but is now in jeopardy of slipping way out of contention.

Thursday game is a big one for the Antelopes if they want to keep their head above water in the WAC.

Regional restrictions may apply.