The Washington Huskies (4-5) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Seattle U Redhawks (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Seattle U

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Washington -4.5 142.5 points

Key Stats for Washington vs. Seattle U

The Huskies score only 0.3 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Redhawks allow (64.9).

The Redhawks score an average of 76 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 65.6 the Huskies give up to opponents.

The Huskies are shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.2% the Redhawks allow to opponents.

Washington Players to Watch

Jamal Bey posts 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 34.7% from the field and 39.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

PJ Fuller is posting 10.1 points, 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Daejon Davis is putting up 9.5 points, 2.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. posts 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Seattle U Players to Watch