How to Watch Seattle U vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (4-5) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Seattle U Redhawks (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington vs. Seattle U
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
Key Stats for Washington vs. Seattle U
- The Huskies score only 0.3 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Redhawks allow (64.9).
- The Redhawks score an average of 76 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 65.6 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- The Huskies are shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.2% the Redhawks allow to opponents.
Washington Players to Watch
- Jamal Bey posts 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 34.7% from the field and 39.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- PJ Fuller is posting 10.1 points, 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.
- Daejon Davis is putting up 9.5 points, 2.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. posts 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Darrion Trammell is the Redhawks' top assist man (5.4 per game), and he contributes 14.2 points and 3.5 rebounds.
- Cameron Tyson is averaging team highs in points (14.7 per game) and rebounds (6). And he is delivering 0.8 assists, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 triples per contest (ninth in the nation).
- Riley Grigsby gives the Redhawks 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Emeka Udenyi is putting up 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 55.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Viktor Rajkovic gives the Redhawks 4.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
