    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Seattle U vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Huskies (4-5) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Seattle U Redhawks (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Seattle U

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
    Washington vs Seattle U Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington

    -4.5

    142.5 points

    Key Stats for Washington vs. Seattle U

    • The Huskies score only 0.3 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Redhawks allow (64.9).
    • The Redhawks score an average of 76 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 65.6 the Huskies give up to opponents.
    • The Huskies are shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.2% the Redhawks allow to opponents.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Jamal Bey posts 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 34.7% from the field and 39.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • PJ Fuller is posting 10.1 points, 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.
    • Daejon Davis is putting up 9.5 points, 2.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Emmitt Matthews Jr. posts 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Seattle U Players to Watch

    • Darrion Trammell is the Redhawks' top assist man (5.4 per game), and he contributes 14.2 points and 3.5 rebounds.
    • Cameron Tyson is averaging team highs in points (14.7 per game) and rebounds (6). And he is delivering 0.8 assists, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 triples per contest (ninth in the nation).
    • Riley Grigsby gives the Redhawks 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Emeka Udenyi is putting up 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 55.8% of his shots from the floor.
    • Viktor Rajkovic gives the Redhawks 4.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

