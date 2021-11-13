Seattle U vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seattle U vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA;Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA;Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington State Cougars (0-0) go up against the Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Seattle U

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington State vs Seattle U Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington State

    -13.5

    140 points

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. Seattle U

    • Last year, the Cougars averaged the same number of points per game that the Redhawks allowed (68.6).
    • The Redhawks put up an average of 72.9 points per game last year, 5.5 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Cougars had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 42% of shots the Redhawks' opponents knocked down.
    • The Redhawks' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Noah Williams put up 14.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Efe Abogidi led his team in rebounds per game (7.2) last year, and also posted 8.9 points and 0.4 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
    • Dishon Jackson averaged 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.
    • Andrej Jakimovski posted 5.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game last year.

    Seattle U Players to Watch

    • Darrion Trammell scored 20.5 points and distributed 5.3 assists per game last season.
    • Emeka Udenyi hauled in an average of eight boards in each contest while scoring 7.9 points per game last season.
    • Riley Grigsby knocked down 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
    • Trammell and Kobe Williamson were defensive standouts last season, with Trammell averaging two steals per game and Williamson collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Seattle at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16910186
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch El Salvador vs. Jamaica

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_15702833
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seattle at Washington State

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_13945359
    Bellator MMA

    How to Watch Bellator MMA 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_17135317
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Warriors

    53 seconds ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA;Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. Seattle U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA;Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seattle U vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 7, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) chases after a loose ball during the first quarter Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    53 seconds ago
    November 8, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_17126547
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Princeton vs South Carolina

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy