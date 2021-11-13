Seattle U vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Seattle U vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (0-0) go up against the Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Seattle U
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington State
-13.5
140 points
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Seattle U
- Last year, the Cougars averaged the same number of points per game that the Redhawks allowed (68.6).
- The Redhawks put up an average of 72.9 points per game last year, 5.5 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Cougars had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 42% of shots the Redhawks' opponents knocked down.
- The Redhawks' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
Washington State Players to Watch
- Noah Williams put up 14.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest last year.
- Efe Abogidi led his team in rebounds per game (7.2) last year, and also posted 8.9 points and 0.4 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Dishon Jackson averaged 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Andrej Jakimovski posted 5.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game last year.
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Darrion Trammell scored 20.5 points and distributed 5.3 assists per game last season.
- Emeka Udenyi hauled in an average of eight boards in each contest while scoring 7.9 points per game last season.
- Riley Grigsby knocked down 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Trammell and Kobe Williamson were defensive standouts last season, with Trammell averaging two steals per game and Williamson collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.
