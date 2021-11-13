Seattle U vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA;Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (0-0) go up against the Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Seattle U

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Beasley Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Washington State -13.5 140 points

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Seattle U

Last year, the Cougars averaged the same number of points per game that the Redhawks allowed (68.6).

The Redhawks put up an average of 72.9 points per game last year, 5.5 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars gave up to opponents.

Last season, the Cougars had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 42% of shots the Redhawks' opponents knocked down.

The Redhawks' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Washington State Players to Watch

Noah Williams put up 14.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest last year.

Efe Abogidi led his team in rebounds per game (7.2) last year, and also posted 8.9 points and 0.4 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Dishon Jackson averaged 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Andrej Jakimovski posted 5.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game last year.

Seattle U Players to Watch