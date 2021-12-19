Washington, led by Terrell Brown, has started the season .500 and takes on Seattle on Saturday.

Washington (4-4) cannot seem to find a rhythm early this season trading wins for losses, with two game winning streaks for two game losing streaks. It has lost two games in a row. Both losses came to mid-major schools, but were more or less one-sided games. With Seattle (8-3) on the schedule, the Huskies cannot afford to lose to another mid-major, even if Seattle is a solid overall team.

How to Watch Seattle at Washington today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Watch Seattle at Washington online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Senior Terrell Brown went off for a career high (96 games) 32 points in a win over South Dakota State in the Huskies last win:

This season Brown has been great overall, posting career-highs in points per game (21.9), largely behind his ability to get to the line (career-high 6.9 attempts per game) and score all over the court.

He is also averaging 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Coincidentally, Brown’s having his best season since he played for Seattle in the 2019-2020 season. His journey to Washington went through a lackluster season in Arizona and now he has landed in the best place for his game.

On the other side, the Redhawks are not just getting wins. They are a solid overall team ranked No. 102 in points per game (76.0) and No. 106 in opponents points per game (64.9) in the NCAA (368 teams).

They have a balance to their offense with three players averaging between 14.2 and 14.7 points per game.

This would be the biggest win of the season for the Redhawks as well as the Huskies, with personal stakes on the line for Brown and the crowd in the Alaska Airlines Arena.

Regional restrictions may apply.