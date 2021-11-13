Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Seattle at Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Seattle's head coaching situation lingers over Friday's game against Washington State when the in-state rivals meet in college basketball.
    Seattle (1-0) head coach Jim Hayford resigned on Friday, following reports he used a racial slur during a scrimmage. Interim coach Chris Victor will lead the team going forward, including Friday against Washington State (1-0).

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington

    Watch Seattle at Washington State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Victor's debut as Seattle's coach saw the Redhawks win 69-66 over Alcorn, with Cameron Tyson hitting a three-pointer at the buzzer. He scored 17 points in the victory, making five three-pointers.

    Darrion Trammell added 17 points and seven assists.

    Seattle was picked to finish sixth in the WAC by the coaches, with Trammell and Riley Grigsby named to the all-conference first team. Trammell was the preseason Player of the Year.

    Washington State also started its season against Alcorn, winning 85-67.

    Tyrell Roberts led the way for the Cougars with 16 points, while Michael Flowers scored nine and grabbed 11 rebounds.

    The Pac-12 preseason media poll had Washington State picked to finish eighth in the conference. Noah Williams was selected to the all-conference first team, while Efe Abogidi was an honorable mention.

    These teams last met in 2019, with Washington State winning 85-54. Seattle won the 2018 meeting.

