Skip to main content

How to Watch Seton Hall at Creighton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Seton Hall goes for its fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it visits Big East foe, Creighton.

Seton Hall heads into its season finale at Creighton on a four-game winning streak which includes a big 82-66 win at Xavier.

How to Watch Seton Hall at Creighton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WABG - Greenwood-Greenville, MS)

Live stream the Seton Hall at Creighton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pirates have solidified their spot in the NCAA Tournament and are now 10-8 in the Big East and 19-9 overall.

They are back to playing like they did at the beginning of the year and have gotten hot at the right time.

Saturday, they get another tough test when they take on a Creighton team coming off a big two-point win against UConn on Wednesday.

The win was the Bluejays' seventh in the last eight games and got them back in the win column after they lost to No. 11 Providence last Saturday 72-51.

Saturday, they will look to get a second straight win and avenge an earlier 74-55 loss to the Pirates back on Feb. 4.

Both of these teams are playing well and looking to finish the regular season off with a win which should make this a great game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Seton Hall at Creighton

TV CHANNEL: FOX (WABG - Greenwood-Greenville, MS)
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ryan Brehm
PGA Tour

How to Watch Puerto Rico Open, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17812884
College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall at Creighton

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_17775177
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Toronto FC

By Brandon Rush33 minutes ago
USATSI_17804326
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Florida

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
NC State Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
USATSI_17806411
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Clemson

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
USATSI_17693111
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Purdue

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
Fordham womens basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch George Washington vs Fordham

By Steve Benko33 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) looks for an open man as he is defended by Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy