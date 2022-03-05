Seton Hall goes for its fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it visits Big East foe, Creighton.

Seton Hall heads into its season finale at Creighton on a four-game winning streak which includes a big 82-66 win at Xavier.

How to Watch Seton Hall at Creighton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WABG - Greenwood-Greenville, MS)

The Pirates have solidified their spot in the NCAA Tournament and are now 10-8 in the Big East and 19-9 overall.

They are back to playing like they did at the beginning of the year and have gotten hot at the right time.

Saturday, they get another tough test when they take on a Creighton team coming off a big two-point win against UConn on Wednesday.

The win was the Bluejays' seventh in the last eight games and got them back in the win column after they lost to No. 11 Providence last Saturday 72-51.

Saturday, they will look to get a second straight win and avenge an earlier 74-55 loss to the Pirates back on Feb. 4.

Both of these teams are playing well and looking to finish the regular season off with a win which should make this a great game.

