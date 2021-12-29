How to Watch Seton Hall at Providence

Seton Hall goes for its seventh straight win on Wednesday night when it travels to Providence in college basketball.

Seton Hall finally gets back on the court after having its last three games either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The last time the Pirates were on the court they beat rival Rutgers 77-63.

The win was the sixth in a row for the Pirates that has included an upset of No. 7 Texas. It has been a great start to the season for Seton Hall, but one that has been interrupted unexpectedly.

Wednesday, they hope the break doesn't slow them down as they finally get to play a Big East game against a Providence team that also only has one loss this year.

The Friars have been fantastic to start the season also as they come into the game 11-1 and as the winners of six straight.

Their last game was canceled against Georgetown, but they beat UConn by four to open up Big East play back on Dec. 18.

Both of these teams have been a bit of a surprise this year and are looking to get to the top of a loaded Big East.

Wednesday's game should be great between two teams playing great basketball this year.

