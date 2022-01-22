Skip to main content

How to Watch Seton Hall at St. John's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Seton Hall travels to St. John's Saturday afternoon for the first of two straight games against the Red Storm

Seton Hall and St. John's will play back-to-back games against each other due to their previous game being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The Pirates will travel to St. John's on Saturday while the Red Storm will return the favor on Monday night.

How to Watch Seton Hall at St. John's in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Seton Hall at St. John's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pirates had their last game postponed against Providence on Tuesday, but lost the two games before that. 

They were upset by DePaul 96-92 last Thursday and then lost to Marquette 73-72 a week ago. They have now lost four of their last six, all of which have been in the Big East.

All of Seton Hall's conference losses have been by six or fewer points, but the Pirates are struggling to finish off games.

Saturday afternoon they hope to do that in the first of two games against a St. John's team that is coming off an 87-84 loss to Creighton.

The loss to the Bluejays was the Red Storm's third in the last four games and dropped them to 2-3 in the Big East and 10-6 overall.

St. John's is still looking for a big win in the conference and Saturday pulling off an upset of Seton Hall would be huge.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Seton Hall at St. John's

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

temple
College Basketball

How to Watch Temple at South Florida in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) celebrates after a basket by forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) dribbles up court in front of Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Duke in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) drives to the basket against Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard-forward Myles Cale (22) shoots around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall at St. John's in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots the ball asRutgers Scarlet Knights guard Paul Mulcahy (4) and center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defend during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts at the end of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duke vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy