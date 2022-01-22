Seton Hall travels to St. John's Saturday afternoon for the first of two straight games against the Red Storm

Seton Hall and St. John's will play back-to-back games against each other due to their previous game being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The Pirates will travel to St. John's on Saturday while the Red Storm will return the favor on Monday night.

How to Watch Seton Hall at St. John's in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Pirates had their last game postponed against Providence on Tuesday, but lost the two games before that.

They were upset by DePaul 96-92 last Thursday and then lost to Marquette 73-72 a week ago. They have now lost four of their last six, all of which have been in the Big East.

All of Seton Hall's conference losses have been by six or fewer points, but the Pirates are struggling to finish off games.

Saturday afternoon they hope to do that in the first of two games against a St. John's team that is coming off an 87-84 loss to Creighton.

The loss to the Bluejays was the Red Storm's third in the last four games and dropped them to 2-3 in the Big East and 10-6 overall.

St. John's is still looking for a big win in the conference and Saturday pulling off an upset of Seton Hall would be huge.

